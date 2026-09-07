“Antonio Brown Mocked CTE for Years”: Son of 1st Documented CTE Case in the World Slams Steelers Legend

Antonio Brown’s complicated relationship with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) has drawn a sharp response from someone who has lived with the consequences of the disease far more personally than most. Garrett Webster, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame center Mike Webster, aimed at Brown after the former wide receiver discussed CTE alongside Le’Veon Bell.

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“As Mike Webster’s son, these two piss me off sometimes. AB more than Bell. AB mocked CTE for years. Remember CTESPN. I hope he gets the help he needs, but he also needs to grow the f*** up at some point,” Garrett expressed on X.

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The clip in question comes from Brown’s own podcast, CTESPN, a title that openly referenced chronic traumatic encephalopathy from the start. In the episode, Brown and Bell, former Steelers teammates, asked each other whether they thought they had the disease before Brown offered his own loose definition.

“I feel like CTE could be a bunch of different things, but I feel like it’s a characteristic of traumas that we all as people go through,” Brown said.

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“I don’t want to say it’s brain damage because you can’t live if it’s brain damage. “I feel like people try to frame CTE as a concussion you may have, but yo, we had a bunch of concussions. You know what I’m saying, like, you could live after a concussion.”

Brown has mocked CTE in the past. He shared a satirical mockup of Chandler Jones (who also refutes the validity of CTE), deeming him the winner of ‘CTE Recipient of The Year.’ He also said on the Cam Capone News that these diagnoses are because the NFL doesn’t want to pay the affected players.

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In 2019, he told ESPN that if he had CTE, he wouldn’t be able to run his gym, be creative, or communicate, saying he was “perfectly fine.” Brown had previously downplayed one of the hits most often associated with his career. Referring to Vontaze Burfict, he said, “He didn’t hit me that hard.”

CTE is an intensely troubling disease, which can only be diagnosed posthumously. The cases also happen at an unprecedented rate in the NFL: The New York Times reported on a study that says one in four NFL players had CTE at the time of death. The disease has been linked to mental health issues and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

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Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically took his own life, was diagnosed with stage 1 CTE posthumously. He was 24.

Mike Webster was a Hall of Fame center who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s. To Pittsburgh fans of yesteryear, he was better known as ‘Iron Mike.’ But the nine-time Pro Bowler struggled with his mental health immensely in the final stage of his life. He used to shake so badly that he had bought himself a taser to fall unconscious and get some rest.

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He died in 2002 at 50. When forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu examined his brain, he found CTE, marking the first documented case of the disease in a football player. The discovery later became a central part of the story told in the 2015 film “Concussion.”

Garrett has spoken publicly before about how his family’s connection to CTE has shaped his life since his father’s passing, including his work as a liaison for the Brain Injury Research Institute.

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Life after football was also brutal for Mike financially. He used his four Super Bowl rings as collateral just to stay afloat, which were eventually sold off. His family spent years fighting for disability benefits they believed he was owed and never received. They were also left out of a billion-dollar concussion settlement that the league was offering.

Today, it’s both a good and bad feeling for Garrett when talking about his father’s legacy.

“I think that it’s obviously amazing to me that my dad is known in both ways, you know, for those two things, being such an amazing player and for being the first diagnosed case of CTE,” Garrett said on KDKA. “But I think that the fact that he is both of those things is amazing to me, because I don’t think that CTE would be as well known if dad was, let’s say, just an average guy who played two or three years in the league and then kind of disappeared.

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Webster’s case went on to become one of the most important moments in the history of sports-related brain research. Omalu’s findings helped push CTE into the wider public conversation, eventually forcing the NFL to confront the risks players faced long after their playing days ended. More than two decades later, the Webster family is still part of that conversation.