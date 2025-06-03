Legendary Boxer Turns Chauffeur for Shilo Sanders as Buccaneers Rookie Discovers New Passion in Tampa

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ safety Shilo Sanders has wasted no time making his presence felt — both on and off the field. Known for his high-profile media persona during his college days with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shilo is bringing that same energy to Tampa Bay. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders and brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Shilo joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. And for him, carving out a role in a crowded safety room won’t be easy, with established names like Kaevon Merriweather and fellow rookie J.J. Roberts in the mix.

However, Shilo is already turning heads with his enthusiasm and work ethic. And while the battle for a roster spot is just the beginning, he’s embracing life in Tampa Bay, both in the locker room and in the spotlight. Shilo recently gave fans a glimpse into his new surroundings by posting a video on his YouTube channel, documenting his first adventures around Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers took notice, sharing some of the highlights on their official Instagram account. Sanders was honest about not knowing everything about Tampa Bay. In the video, he said, “We’re in downtown Tampa. I forgot what this place is called over here. … I’ve only been here for like, a week and a half,”.

However, Sanders was not just getting a feel for Tampa, rather, he was finding places where he could have good quality food. The comments section on Instagram was filled with multiple suggestions. Former boxing champion Antonio Tarver also joined in to share his suggestions for the 25-year-old Shilo. He commented, “Oystercatcher for brunch…🦪 Thank me later… ✔️”. It will be interesting to see whether Shilo follows his suggestion or not in his upcoming video. For most undrafted free agents, simply appearing in the background of a team video or a quick B-roll shot would be considered a big deal. But Shilo Sanders is getting far more than that.

OTAs are in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While attendance isn’t mandatory for veterans, the team has seen an impressive turnout from its seasoned players as they begin working with the newest additions to the roster. For the rookies—especially those who went undrafted—this stretch is critical. It’s their first real shot to turn heads, prove their value, and carve out a role within the organization, whether on the active roster, practice squad, or special teams. Among the more recognizable names in this rookie class, Shilo Sanders is already turning heads for several reasons.

Shilo Sanders is slowly and steadily finding his way in his new team

Shilo Sanders’ path to the NFL wasn’t exactly smooth. He wasn’t selected in the draft and didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine—a tough pill to swallow for any aspiring pro. But after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, his spirits appear to have lifted. Determined to make a strong impression both on and off the field, Shilo took it upon himself to bring his fellow rookies together. It was a simple gesture, but one that spoke volumes, a move to build chemistry and show leadership early on.

In the midst of grinding through practices under the sweltering Florida sun, Shilo Sanders found time to unwind with fellow rookies Jacob Parrish and Roman Parodie. The trio stepped out for a night in Ybor City, catching comedian Desi Banks’ performance at the Funny Bone, a well-earned break from the intensity of the practice field. And it’s safe to say that Shilo Sanders and his fellow rookies had a blast at the comedy show. It was a chance to enjoy some work-life balance, something that’s just as important as the reps on the field.

Offstage, the conversation naturally drifted to football, but Sanders also joked about trying stand-up himself someday. He even took a playful jab at his dad, Deion Sanders, saying the Hall of Famer wouldn’t have much material to work with if he ever tried comedy. Shilo’s fitting in well, both with his new teammates and the Tampa Bay community. But he knows the road ahead is far from easy. As he pointed out in his latest video, the real work continues every day through training camp. If he wants to earn a spot on the 2025 roster and make an impact, he’ll have to keep battling for it.

