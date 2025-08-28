Arch Manning Forced to Share the Spotlight in front of 2 NFL GMs After Unexpected Draft 2026 Rivalry Emerges

Earlier this month, a small family mix-up set the football world buzzing. Two-time Pro Bowler Archie Manning publicly claimed his grandson wouldn’t declare for the NFL Draft 2026. But Arch quickly cleared the air. “I don’t know where he got that from,” he admitted with a laugh. “He texted me to apologize about that.” So what’s his plan? “I’m really just taking it day by day right now.”

But here’s the thing: Manning is draft-eligible in 2026. Once the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class, as ranked by 247Sports Composite, he was a redshirt during his freshman year with the Longhorns in Austin. Now, with his eligibility intact and the national spotlight directly on him, the conversation about his future has shifted from family chatter to front-office interest.

Adding fuel to the fire, ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel broke down the growing NFL presence at Texas’ opener. “NFL Scout watch this weekend: No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State — 31 scouts from 20 teams. Two NFL GMs.” While the GM’s names are still unknown, for Manning, that’s more than just another game—it’s a national audition. And Thamel noted it wasn’t just Austin drawing buzz. “No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson — 35 scouts and 5 GMs. No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami — 30 scouts and 4 GMs expected.”

That means Manning isn’t the only quarterback fighting for the 2026 spotlight, which makes the showdown against Ohio State all the more defining. Even so, he couldn’t have asked for a better platform. The Texas Longhorns enter 2025 as the No. 1 team in the AP preseason poll, and opening the season against the Buckeyes on Aug. 30 feels like the perfect stage. If Manning shines, the whispers about him being the No. 1 pick in 2026 won’t just get louder—they might drown out the rest of the class.

And especially after his uncle, Peyton Manning, already blew the horns. Peyton noted: “Like I said, he’s very athletic, like his dad, you know, I don’t know why the speed sort of skipped me and Eli. It went from my dad to Cooper, on to Cooper’s son, Arch. But he’s a great kid. He’s worked very hard. He’s been very patient.”

But there’s still the weight of inexperience. Manning has only logged 12 college games in two seasons, with only 2 starts (2-0 as a starter). Last year, he threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 appearances, showing promise but leaving questions unanswered. And while many see the upside, one critic isn’t entirely sold on Manning.

Urban Meyer throws cold water on Arch Manning hype

For the Texas Longhorns, expectations couldn’t be higher heading into 2025. Widely pegged as the No. 1 team in the nation and national championship favorites, much of that hype rests on the arm of Arch Manning. The redshirt sophomore finally steps in as the full-time starter after spending last season backing up Quinn Ewers. With flashes of brilliance already on his résumé, he’s even floated as an early Heisman Trophy favorite.

Yet, despite all the buzz, Urban Meyer isn’t exactly buying into the Manning hype train. The former Florida and Ohio State coach didn’t sugarcoat his stance when he spoke on Wednesday. “Arch Manning hasn’t done a thing yet,” Meyer said on “The Joel Klatt Show,” per FOX Sports. For a player whose last name carries as much weight as his arm talent, that statement hit like a gut punch across Longhorn Nation.

Because for Texas fans, this wasn’t the kind of analysis they were expecting. Many see Manning as the golden ticket to a College Football Playoff run and maybe even a national championship. Still, Meyer doubled down. “I’m hearing the word Heisman,” Meyer continued. “I’m hearing the words national champion and first pick overall; I went back and watched [him] recently. He’s a good player. He’s a really good player. But get a couple of first downs.”

It’s a blunt reality check in the middle of sky-high preseason expectations, especially with Texas topping the AP Top 25. Now, the real test begins right out of the gate. The Longhorns open their season against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, a top-five clash with the defending champs. If Manning leads Texas to a statement win in Week 1, the hype will only multiply—and Meyer’s words might not sting nearly as much.