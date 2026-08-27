“Are We Serious?”: Ex-NFL Player Blasts League for Choosing Brenda Song as Color Analyst Over Qualified Journalists

‘Suite Life’-fame Brenda Song made her broadcasting debut during the Rams’ preseason game against the Saints on August 22. The move unnerved many fans, despite Song being a diehard Rams fan. Former Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko, in particular, took offense.

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“I don’t care if she’s a Rams fanatic. I do not give a rat’s a–,” Fehoko said on The Breiden Fehoko Show. “Sports journalism, color commentating is so sacred to me, especially for someone who has majored in this. There are so many more qualified men and women who would die to be in that spot Brenda Song was in. And we get, ‘He’s gone. Bye.’

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“Really? That’s what we’re doing? Are we serious right now? And I will never discriminate against women in sports, but when you get onto this platform on this national stage, and you do this, I want to pull my hair out, and I don’t even have hair.”

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Brenda Song got a lot of attention online during her short time in the broadcast booth, especially after Rams safety Alex Cook intercepted Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. Song became very excited and shouted, “We’re going home. Byeeeee!” as Cook ran past midfield.

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Song was already a well-known Rams fan and had appeared in the team’s 2025 schedule video. She also showed that she understood football on the Mythical Kitchen podcast, where she criticized the Rams’ defense after their playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025.

“Let me tell you, (Rams defensive coordinator) Chris Shula, I like you a lot,” she said. “I like what you’ve done with our front four. But my issue is: We don’t have a run-stopper. We don’t use our middle linebackers in the middle. We can’t stop the run. That’s our biggest problem besides our O-line

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The Rams had been planning Brenda Song’s appearance for months. Song also took the opportunity seriously and prepared for the game. She went to Rams training camp and asked for the team’s media guide, game information, and roster card so she could study the players, according to Rams director of social media and influencers, Kurt Gies.

“She already knew many of the rookies, including the undrafted free agents,” he told Front Office Sports. “And was rattling off stats from the previous preseason game, including Ethan Evans’s 61-yard average punt.”

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Brenda Song has been an avid sports fan long before she was drawn to football. Before the gridiron, the hardwood court was her first love. She loved Kobe Bryant and said she watched almost every game he played. When Bryant retired in 2016, Song stopped watching basketball for some time because she was very sad and found it hard to continue without him.

Her love for football started after she began dating Macaulay Culkin. One Sunday, she saw him watching a Rams-Seahawks and Culkin explained the rules and how the game worked. Song soon became a huge football fan and especially fell in love with the Rams.

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The players seem to take her involvement with the team warmly. She and her husband visited the team last year, and Jared Verse (who is now with the Cleveland Browns) told her, “I’m a bigger fan. I promise you, we are bigger fans.”

Her broadcasting debut was fun for some fans. However, for those in the media, she failed to make a mark. Veteran Jason Whitlock said in response to her stint: “We’re not a serious country.” Thankfully, Song was in for a treat as the Rams steamrolled the Eagles 34-0 in that game. Had it been a loss, she would have faced even more scrutiny.

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Song appeared on ESPN’s late-night SportsCenter after the game and responded to the criticism she received about her broadcast role.

“I’m a couch analyst, okay,” Song said. “I will tell you all the reasons why we’re the best team and why your team is not going to win.”

Despite all the clarification, Brenda Song’s excitement at the booth didn’t sit well with fans and analysts.