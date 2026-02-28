Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. Issues Emotional Statement, Leaves RB1 Jeremiyah Love Behind in 40-YD Dash

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Washington Jr. stole the spotlight with his 40-yard dash.

He got emotional right after, thinking about his journey.

Jeremiyah Love impressed too, but came in just behind him.

Tears streamed down Mike Washington Jr.’s face moments after the clock flashed 4.33, a time that did more than just lead all running backs at the NFL Combine; it validated a lifetime of work. He didn’t just run fast at the NFL Combine; he ran with a purpose that put the entire draft class on notice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m so emotional, man,” Washington said to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales. “I’ve worked my whole life for this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington’s run was the fastest among all running backs at the combine. At 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, that number stood out even more. Bigger backs are not supposed to move like that, but he proved he can.

It was not just about one sprint. It was about years of hard work. Washington started his college career as a backup at Buffalo and later at New Mexico State. He was not a big name back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything changed when he transferred to Arkansas. He rushed for 1,070 yards and scored eight touchdowns in his best season. He also had a solid Senior Bowl week, which already helped his draft stock.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

His combined numbers backed up his film. He posted a 1.51-second 10-yard split, the best among running backs. He also recorded a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot-8 broad jump. Those numbers showed both speed and power.

Imago Mike Washington Jr. (credit X)

Washington’s performance was not just about numbers on a screen. It was about showing teams how far he has come. From being a backup in college to leading the running backs at the NFL Combine, he made a strong statement when it mattered most. But his big moment also came with direct competition, as another top running back was chasing the same attention in Indianapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremiyah Love shows top-tier speed in the 2026 NFL Combine

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love entered the 2026 NFL Combine with strong hype; he is widely regarded as RB1 in this draft class. Washington stayed just ahead, but Love impressed with a faster second attempt, improving his mark. The NFL highlighted the duel on X, sharing a video of Love’s sprint and noting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“@NDFootball RB Jeremiyah Love followed it up with a 4.36-second run on his second attempt, and @MoveTheSticks’ second overall prospect is really showing off out there,” the X post read. Catch the 2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork and stream it live on @NFLPlus.”

Even with that strong showing, Washington’s 4.33 remained the top mark among running backs. Love’s 4.36 ranked second in the group and near the top overall at the combine.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Washington, this was more than beating another top back. It was about proving he belongs in the early rounds. He has now entered the conversation as a possible RB3 and a likely Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Both backs helped themselves in Indianapolis. But on this day, the edge went to Washington. His speed, size, and emotion told a full story. He arrived at the combine with something to prove, and he left as one of the biggest winners at his position.