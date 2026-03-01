Arkansas’ Taylen Green Makes Final Decision on Position Change, Leaves Anthony Richardson Behind to Break Double Combine Record

Essentials Inside The Story Green delivered a standout, record-setting showing at the combine.

He responded to talk about his future role.

Teams are now weighing his upside heading into the draft.

With two record-shattering jumps at the NFL Combine, Arkansas Razorbacks star Taylen Green proved he has the athleticism of a receiver, sparking a debate he was determined to end before it truly began. After this performance, questions were raised about Green possibly being asked to change his position to maximize his ability.

Shutting down any such speculation, Taylen Green stated, “Absolutely not. I’m a quarterback,” according to NFL Draft Files. Furthermore, NFL Network’s Charles Davis revealed Green told him that no teams had approached him about working out as a receiver, adding that he would not be interested in a position switch.

This speculation about Taylen Green playing in a different role instead of quarterback stems from his out-of-this-world athleticism. At 6-6, 235 pounds, the Arkansas signal-caller recorded a vertical jump of 43.5 inches that broke the previous mark for a quarterback set by Anthony Richardson in 2023. He then put up an unofficial 4.37-second 40-yard dash. Green’s 11 feet 2 inches broad jump also broke the record set by Richardson (broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches, and his vertical jump: 40.5 inches) three years ago.

Another reason Green’s name was in conversations about a positional change was some notable inconsistencies in his game. While the 23-year-old threw for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns, along with 777 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground last season, he has struggled to perform consistently.

“At his best, Green showed he could layer the ball over second-level defenders with pace and touch, operate off-platform on designed rollouts, and generate eye-catching velocity from different launch points,” PFSN’s Mock Draft Simulator said about Green. “However, Green’s field vision, accuracy, and risk aversion remain sore areas, even after four years as a starter.”

Green may have shut down discussion on his position switch, but his combine performance has only added to the intrigue surrounding his future. The question now is which team will take a chance on his development, with the Green Bay Packers appearing to show serious interest.

Reports suggest the Packers could target Green with their 7th-round pick

With backup quarterback Malik Willis entering free agency ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers could consider Green with their 7th-round pick (No. 236). In 2025, Willis impressed with 545 total yards and five touchdowns in four outings and is expected to leave the team.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman suggested the Packers could draft Green as a developmental backup, envisioning a career arc similar to Malik Willis.

“The Packers love drafting and developing quarterbacks, or at least trying to develop them. It didn’t quite work out with the last two they drafted, Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt; hence, why they traded for Malik Willis on the eve of the 2024 season. Willis, an unrestricted free agent, is as good as gone, which Gutekunst conceded last week, so the Packers need a new backup for Love.”

Taylen Green’s record-shattering combine performance has firmly established him as one of the most electrifying prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. His determination to remain a quarterback only adds to his appeal. If Green Bay does pull the trigger in the seventh round, the Packers may just have found their next developmental gem behind Jordan Love.