Art Rooney to Fire Mike Tomlin? National Report Confirms Steelers’ Decision

“I don’t make excuses for failure. I own it. But I also feel like I’m capable, and so as long as I’m afforded an opportunity to do that, I will continue. But I certainly understand their frustrations and probably more importantly than that, I share it because that’s how I’m wired.” The head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, once quipped about the recurring calls for Pittsburgh to move on from him after the 2024 Wild Card loss to conclude their season. And those rumors are still going strong, whether it’s about the Steelers ousting him or Tomlin himself leaving the team for somewhere better.

Tomlin himself has addressed swirling speculation about a possible ‘coaching trade’, stating “Save your time,” emphasizing that the Steelers aren’t shopping him around. Just like former Eagles head coach Andy Reid, who went to the Kansas City Chiefs after a legendary tenure in Philadelphia, Tomlin could hypothetically be approached by another team. But it wouldn’t be a removal like many are speculating. For analysts and insiders, perhaps the firing of Tomlin from the Steelers is a speculation that provokes laughter.

When a fan pressed Mike Florio on the conditions under which Coach Tomlin might leave Pittsburgh, Florio didn’t sugarcoat it. He noted that, no matter how much outside heat builds, the Rooney family’s devotion to stability runs deep, and historic ties aren’t something they break on a whim. Speaking on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, the veteran insider made it clear: Art Rooney isn’t looking for change; he’s committed to carrying forward the franchise’s tradition of coaching continuity.

Florio said, “You know, I’ve mentioned this a few times, and I’ve talked to somebody who isn’t in the Steelers organization but has strong ties to it. Anytime the issue of Mike Tomlin being fired comes up, it provokes laughter. They’re never going to fire him.” Florio emphasized exactly what Art Rooney has stressed multiple times, that despite the recurring calls for the Steelers to move on from Mike Tomlin, both the president and the organization remain fully behind the coach whose contract runs through 2027.

Tomlin holds the record for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career at a staggering 18 seasons. Furthermore, the Super Bowl-winning coach is also the longest-tenured active coach in the NFL. And it justifies the sentiment for the board that Rooney and Co. want Tomlin’s stability. The only way he leaves Pittsburgh is through his own choice; the Steelers do not intend to fire him.

To which Florio added, “But the coach has necessarily a no-trade clause because all he has to say to the new team is, ‘I’m not interested.’ So, if some team comes sniffing around after this season, and if they are willing to make the Steelers an offer they won’t refuse, and if Tomlin is willing to make the change out, can you rule that out? No, you can’t rule that out. But that’s the only way it would happen. I don’t think the Steelers are going to fire him.”

But while the organizational leadership and external analysts remain steadfast in their support for Tomlin, and expect to see him reach the end of his contract, and definitely for this season, a more unsettling narrative is emerging from inside the locker room.

Mike Tomlin becomes the source of tension in the Steelers’ locker room

A recent Athlon feature pulled back the curtain on simmering locker room unrest in Pittsburgh. Amplified by CBS’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, reveals that “many, many, many” former Steelers players have privately admitted to “biting their tongues” about negative experiences under Tomlin; a stark contrast to his polished public image. The source of this tension comes from the fact that the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and adding in off-field trouble with multiple receivers paints a more complicated picture than what the national praise suggests.

During a conversation with Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan, Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed, “I’ll just say this without violating anybody’s trust. There are many, many, many former players that I have spoken to that have bitten their tongues about their experience with [Tomlin].” Reporter Gerry Dulac, through Joe Clark, emphasized that this very tension, even if the team achieves success this season, may not dictate Tomlin’s job security. He said, “When the Steelers and Mike Tomlin go their own ways, it’s gonna be up to Mike Tomlin. Unless the bottom falls out, and the bottom hasn’t fallen out, nor is it about to. So I think it’s gonna be up to when he wants to leave, is when that’s going to happen.”

So while the Rooney family and the national media continue to shield Mike Tomlin with praise and long-term backing, recent locker room developments reveal a growing undercurrent of player dissatisfaction, one where many former Steelers have admitted to discomfort. But be it the team, the organization, or the players, they are all in a ‘win-now’ mode. The 2025 season isn’t just a proving ground for the roster; Tomlin must take control of the locker room. If he can’t close the gap between public acclaim and private confidence, the disconnect could become a story he cannot ignore.