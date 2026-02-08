Atlanta Falcons Confirm Firing Decision on Exec After Matt Ryan Announces Ian Cunningham News

The Atlanta Falcons made it clear that the front office rebuild is far from finished after a frustrating end to the 2025 season. Recently, Matt Ryan revealed that the organization hired Ian Cunningham, a move expected to shape their approach in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, shortly after that news surfaced, the Falcons made another decisive change by cutting ties with a key executive.

Ryan Pace, the Atlanta Falcons’ vice president of football operations and player personnel, is no longer with the organization.

“The Falcons and VP of football operations/player personnel Ryan Pace have parted ways, per sources,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

“Pace, the former Bears GM, was highly thought of in Atlanta. But he was brought in by close friend Terry Fontenot, who was fired last month, and will have options elsewhere.”

Pace joined Atlanta in 2022 as a senior personnel executive. Over time, he steadily worked his way up the ladder. First, he earned a promotion to director of player personnel in 2023. Then, just a year later, he stepped into the vice president role. Still, despite that upward movement, his tenure unfolded during a shaky stretch for the Falcons.

The Falcons closed the most recent season with an 8-9 record, falling short of the playoffs even after finishing strong with four straight wins. As a result, the franchise is now in a rebuild, and he won’t be part of it.

This is a developing story….