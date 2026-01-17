Atlanta Falcons Make Another Kevin Stefanski Decision as Fired Browns HC Takes Next Step – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Kevin Stefanski’s second Atlanta visit follows a rough two-year Cleveland slide.

Atlanta becomes the first team to bring Stefanski back twice.

Tennessee lining up another meeting keeps Stefanski firmly in play.

After firing Raheem Morris in the aftermath of two consecutive 8-9 seasons, the Atlanta Falcons have been busy looking for their next head coach. While several high-caliber coaches are available on the market, former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has emerged as the frontrunner. Atlanta had already interviewed Stefanski and has now taken the next step in securing the services of the two-time coach of the year.

“Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is meeting with the Atlanta Falcons again today, per source,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported. “Stefanski has been working behind the scenes to assemble a potential coaching staff to present to the Falcons.”

Stefanski was fired from Cleveland after ending the 2025 season with a 5-12 record, where the 43-year-old faced criticism for his offensive play-calling as the Browns scored fewer than 20 points in 11 games this season. Over his six-year stint at Huntington Field, Stefanski had a 45-56 record, which included two playoff appearances and the highest winning percentage (.552) for the team over four years since 1986-89.

Before joining the Browns, he worked his way up from an assistant QB coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009 to the offensive coordinator position in 2019. Now looking forward to his next possible coaching opportunity with the Falcons, Stefanski could either continue being in charge of the offense or bring in an offensive coordinator after evaluating the unit at the midseason bye and shifting play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees beginning in Week 10 of the 2025 season.

While there’s a question mark on how Stefanski’s offensive coaching staff shapes up, Atlanta is set to continue with their defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich.

“Stefanski has done research on potentially working with Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. “Owner Arthur Blank would like to keep Ulbrich, who would be a top coordinator candidate on the market if available.”

While Kevin Stefanski will go down as arguably the most successful Browns coach in the 21st century, his tenure in Cleveland ends with a disappointing 8-26 over the last two seasons. Hence, if he ends up being the next Falcons head coach, the 43-year-old will have a big opportunity to showcase his coaching mantle.

However, Atlanta isn’t alone in the Stefanski sweepstakes, as another franchise, which finished its 2025 season with a disappointing record, has offered the two-time Coach of the Year a second interview.

AFC South powerhouse expresses interest in signing Kevin Stefanski

Like the Falcons, the Tennessee Titans are also eyeing the former Vikings offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski, as their next head coach. The Titans ended the season with a 3-14 record, which saw the firing of their head coach, Brian Callahan, after a 1-5 start. Callahan was replaced by senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy, who took over the coaching role on an interim basis to close out the season.

Then, on January 13, the Titans conducted their first interview with Kevin Stefanski and will now have another meeting with the 43-year-old in the coming days.

“Atlanta isn’t the only second interview on Kevin Stefanski’s schedule,” Russini reported. “The former Browns coach also plans to meet with the Titans again, I’m told. That interview is scheduled for Sunday.”

With John Harbaugh emerging as the first coach to be off the market after agreeing to join the New York Giants, Kevin Stefanski could be the next in line to find his next head coaching assignment in the NFL.