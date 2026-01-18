Atlanta Falcons Make Final Kevin Stefanski Decision After John Harbaugh’s Rejection

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris after two consecutive 8-9 seasons and no clear offensive identity. They needed a new coach who had clear direction and could amplify and accelerate the growth of their young offensive core. With John Harbaugh out of reach, it seems like Kevin Stefanski is the answer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Atlanta Falcons are finalizing a deal to hire Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year flew to Atlanta on Saturday and now will stay on to take over the Falcons’ head coaching job,” ESPN and NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official now, Kevin Stefanski has become the 20th head coach in franchise history. And the former Browns’ head coach has already said his first words.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise,” Stefanski’s statement read.

“We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud. We will get to work immediately putting together a first-class coaching staff and working hard to get to know all the great people that are so important to getting us all where we want to go,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefanski was let go by the Cleveland Browns following a 5–12 season defined by quarterback chaos, with Myles Garrett standing out as one of the few consistent bright spots. Given the constant instability at quarterback and the expectations tied to that roster, there’s only so much of that season that can fairly be pinned on Stefanski.

Over six seasons in Cleveland, he went 45–56. He led the Browns to the playoffs twice, in 2020 and 2023, and was named NFL Coach of the Year both times. For an organization that had struggled for decades, that’s actually a pretty decent record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Atlanta, meanwhile, spent last offseason being labeled a breakout candidate on offense. It never happened. This hire is about fixing that disconnect and getting the most out of a young core that still feels untapped. Stefanski’s job will revolve around Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts, and getting the best out of them.

It won’t be simple. Stefanski inherits an offense that finished 24th in scoring, even with Robinson piling up a league-high 2,298 yards from scrimmage. It makes you wonder: would the Falcons have preferred John Harbaugh?

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Kevin Stefanski end up in Atlanta?

When the conversation turns to developing a young offense, the first name that usually comes up is John Harbaugh, not Kevin Stefanski. He turned Lamar Jackson into a 2x MVP, after all. And there’s a pretty good sense around the league that Harbaugh may have been Atlanta’s preferred option, at least early on.

That door closed quickly. It was the New York Giants who finalized a deal with Harbaugh on Saturday. He did speak with the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the week, on Monday, but it never progressed to an in-person meeting. Before Atlanta could move further, the Giants stepped in and negotiations followed soon after.

Whether Harbaugh was truly the Falcons’ top choice or not, they were clearly comfortable with where they landed. Atlanta cast a wide net in its search, interviewing John Harbaugh, Klint Kubiak, Mike McDaniel, Anthony Weaver, Aden Durde, Jeff Hafley, and Jesse Minter. Stefanski was the first candidate they brought back for a second interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interest wasn’t one-sided. Stefanski also interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans, with Tennessee reportedly preparing a strong push of its own. It’s fair to assume he would have had more than one option on the table. In the end, both sides seem convinced Atlanta was the right fit.

There’s also been extensive change inside the building. Along with Raheem Morris, the Falcons moved on from general manager Terry Fontenot. Last week, franchise icon Matt Ryan was named president of football operations. He’s been deeply involved in the head coaching search, and Stefanski’s hire effectively becomes the first major decision of Ryan’s new tenure.

Atlanta hasn’t won the division since 2016, the year it reached the Super Bowl, and it hasn’t posted a winning season since 2017. Stefanski knows what that kind of drought feels like. He took over a struggling Cleveland franchise and had it in the playoffs in his first season, ending a 17-year postseason absence. Now he’s being asked to do something similar again. Big season ahead.