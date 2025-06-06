Awaiting Contract, Lamar Jackson Sent Strong Message by John Harbaugh for Missing Ravens OTAs

“We all know what we’re here for, and we have a mission that we’re trying to accomplish… To see the guys out there working as hard as they are and as hard as they have been means a lot. I love the way these guys work.” As the Baltimore Ravens went through the minicamps and the OTAs, HC John Harbaugh was visibly impressed with the work the players have been putting out there. But as the team entered the second week of the voluntary OTAs, there were a few notable names that were missing from the field. When asked about it recently, Harbaugh had a lot to say about the team, especially his QB, Lamar Jackson.

Now, Lamar Jackson wasn’t the only guy missing this week. OL Ronnie Stanley, CB Chidobe Awuzie, WR Rashod Bateman, LB Kyle Van Noy, safety Kyle Hamilton, and several others were notably absent. But being the QB, of course, Jackson drew the most eyes and questions. And as Lamar Jackson awaits a shiny new contract with his name on it, his absence felt all the more tangible for all those present. And with all those questions circling, John Harbaugh’s take on the matter really hit home.

John Harbaugh spoke to the press on the last day of the second week of OTAs. And here, he was asked about his feelings for Lamar Jackson missing the practice. His response wasn’t just clear, it was a breath of fresh air for Baltimore. As Harbaugh put it, “I’m not taking any position on it… judge again or whatever. Lamar, the day he was out here, played great. I could see he was in great shape, threw the ball great, made the reads, knew the offense, excellent. An excellent kind of way to play, it was fantastic.” The keyword here is ‘voluntary’ OTAs, and Jackson has already impressed the HC with his performance this offseason. So there’s no harm done if he misses week 2. But Harbaugh didn’t just stop there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Ravens HC believes Lamar Jackson will be back for practice. And “when that happens, I expect him to play at that level. That’s what you measure. You measure, for any player, it’s how they play. I’m not measuring really the attendance, I mean, it’s a voluntary camp, you know?” As for Jackson, he’s already proven he’s all in with his team. And the coach sees it, too. Harbaugh further doubled down with “he’s my guy, I love him. I can’t wait to just get into this season and get going.” For the days he was already present, Jackson spent time calling plays and bonding with the teammates. So, naturally, the vote of confidence from the head coach is justified. Lamar missed a few OTAs last season, too. But when he showed up, he backed it up with hard work and some solid TD passes. This year seems the same.

But where was Lamar Jackson? As per his IG feed, he’s been enjoying some downtime visiting restaurants and simply taking things slow. Once he’s back, he’ll be having more meetings with the team. As WR Zay Flower had recently noted, “This year, he want to do a lot more meeting… He want to do a lot more team stuff. He want to do a lot more personal stuff with us just to get that team camaraderie on a good level.” And with the vote of confidence from his teammates, there have also been some updates about his contract.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s new with Lamar Jackson’s contract extension?

Lamar Jackson has always had a clear stance when it comes to money. As he once said, “I knew I wanted to be rich and for my people to be well-off.” And with that drive, he had negotiated for two years before he finally got his first $260 million extension back in 2023. His current contract runs through 2027, but with the QB market prices rising like crypto, Lamar sought to get another extension. Perhaps with an even bigger payday. And the Ravens have given lucrative extensions to RB Derrick Henry and WR Rashod Bateman already. So, a new deal for their long-term QB doesn’t seem too far off.

via Imago May 22, 2024, Owings Mills, Md, USA: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks with media members after a team OTA open practice session on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland. Owings Mills USA – ZUMAm67_ 20240522_zaf_m67_029 Copyright: xKennethxK.xLamx

Talking about Lamar Jackson’s contract extension, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta recently shared a major update. “We’ve had some conversations before the draft, after the draft, in person last week… I think we’re in the introductory sort of stage of looking at what an extension might look like.” Things certainly look promising for Jackson at this point. But since his last extension took two years to come through, it might also be a while before he lands another one. But speaking long-term, DeCosta is determined to keep their best cards to themselves. “But as we look out over the next two, three, four, five years, we’re trying to keep as many good players as we can.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Lamar Jackson enjoys his downtime, HC Harbaugh and his teammates are sure he will show up soon. The last stage of the OTAs will be running from June 9th to 12th. And Jackson might just show up there with some bonding games, explosive play calling, and of course, “a lot more meeting.”