“Awful”: NFL Under Fire from US Congressman After Retaining Lawyer With Epstein Ties in Jon Gruden Case

In an ideal world, Jeffrey Epstein is not a name the NFL would want to be linked to. They’ve already seen what happened with former New York Giants owner Steve Tisch, who was named in the files. However, the league continues to associate itself with another individual tied to the late disgraced financier: attorney Brad Karp.

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“It’s one of those things that’s lawful, but awful,” said Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., who is investigating the Epstein files. “The NFL, considering the place they hold in our society – much less with kids – I think should be very sensitive to the people they associate with. Very questionable, I think.”

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Karp is part of the counsel for NFL against its ongoing legal battle with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden, who sued and accused Goodell of destroying his “career through a leaked campaign.” Karp told Law360 in 2025 that Paul, Weiss had been representing the league for at least a decade now.

The attorney represented the league in the Brian Flores case, who is suing nearly the whole league for employment discrimination. Karp is also famously tied to the Deflategate controversy surrounding Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Karp is a well-known name in NFL circles.

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He was the chairman of the Paul, Weiss. After his connections to Epstein were revealed, he stepped down from his position. The firm stated that Karp’s interactions with Epstein were limited to a dinner in New York City and small interactions via email. But a closer look at the files reveals something else.

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The two first came into contact in the early 2010s through the law firm’s work for the co-founder of private equity giant Apollo Global Management, Leon Black. Initially, their relationship seemed professional. but a conversation between them about how to deal with a woman (allegedly Leon Black’s mistress) changed the narrative. Epstein spoke about checking in the female’s visa status, and also suggested its revocation.

“Both good ideas; will work on this,” Karp replied.

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“This lack of transparency around potential representation, assisting Epstein on legal matters in cases where there was an insinuation that – the emails are ambiguous – but maybe using connections and leverage to create an outcome that might not have been warranted on the merits with respect to this deportation,” said UCLA legal ethics professor Scott Cummings. “That’s crossing into potential ethical concerns.

The lawyer was also found in correspondence about Epstein’s plea deal. Karp allegedly wrote back saying, “The draft motion is in good shape.”

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While the 66-year-old attorney certainly has had “lively” relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, he did not keep himself limited to working for others. He also got favors for himself.

Brad Karp’s personal favors from Jeffrey make the U.S. Congress’ outrage look legit

Reportedly, Epstein extended a helping hand to the attorney. One such instance was Karp’s son, David, landing a job on a movie directed by Woody Allen. The director is one of the most prominent names in the Epstein files, as he is also in the photographs released by the Department of Justice. Allen also shared very incriminating emails with Epstein.

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But David Karp link to him reportedly goes back to 2016. The nature of their relationship is not clear, but Allen seemed to be the main connection. In 2016, David Karp emailed Epstein 20 questions for Woody Allen. But this was already eight years after Epstein pleaded guilty to sex trafficking

Brad Karp also attended a dinner at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. The attorney also expressed his gratitude for getting invited.

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“I can’t thank you enough for including me in an evening I’ll never forget,” Karp wrote the next morning. “It was truly ‘once in a lifetime’ in every way, though I hope to be invited again.”

The NFL’s reliance on controversial figures like Karp is definitely going to invite backlash from the public. Karp is representing them on matters that are serious, which could also complicate the league’s position on them in front of the law. Karp surprisingly held on to his senior partner position with the law firm even after stepping down as chairman.