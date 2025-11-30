Axed FOX Broadcaster Says CBS’ Tony Romo’s Lack of Preparation Had Led to Heavy Criticism

Essentials Inside The Story Tony Romo is complacent

Is Tony Romo turning commentary into a mere comedy routine?

QB Bryce Young's inconsistencies has also not gone unnoticed.

Even without a network headset, former Philadelphia Eagles star Emmanuel Acho is still making his voice heard, and his latest target is one of the highest-paid analysts in the booth, CBS’s Tony Romo.

According to Acho, Romo’s lack of preparation has not only impacted fans’ viewing experience but has also sparked widespread criticism across global media platforms.

“As years go by, you lose familiarity with players in the league and new coordinators arise, then you have to put in the work,” Acho wrote, in a recent post on X(formerly Twitter). “If you don’t put in the work (watching countless hours of film, talking to current players, tracking the coaching landscape), you revert to stating the obvious or making jokes all broadcast. Network execs don’t make a change because ratings aren’t impacted by bad broadcasters. But how could they be? We were never watching for them.”

Fans and media critics have grown increasingly vocal about Romo’s declining performance as a broadcaster. Once known for his accurate play predictions and engaging commentary, the former Dallas Cowboys star is being accused of over-praising star quarterbacks. This came amid allegations of offering less insightful analysis and turning broadcasts into what some call “comedy routines.”

The criticism intensified after several games this season in which fans felt Romo’s commentary hindered the viewing experience. This was because his comments seemed to be aligned towards particular teams and specific players. And Romo isn’t the only one in Acho’s crosshairs. The analyst also had sharp words for one of the league’s young quarterbacks.

Emmanuel Acho extends a bold verdict on Bryce Young’s QB position

Besides thrashing Tony Romo amid his declining state, Emmanuel Acho didn’t mince words on Bryce Young’s situation as well. Following the Carolina Panthers’ disappointing defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, Acho extended a critical verdict, making it clear that their QB Bryce Young didn’t hold up to the expectations set by the team.

He’s too inconsistent to be a franchise quarterback,” Acho said, during his recent appearance on Speakeasy. This season, we’re about 12 weeks in, and he hasn’t had back-to-back games with 200 passing yards. How can I call you a franchise quarterback if you haven’t had back-to-back games with 200 yards?”

Emmanuel Acho believes that his inconsistencies are the primary reason why he can’t be considered a franchise quarterback yet, noting his record-setting passing day was sandwiched between two subpar performances. What are your thoughts on Bryce Young? Do you agree with Acho?