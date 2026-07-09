“Back Together”: Forced to Leave Popular ABC Show, Michael Strahan Reunites With Former Hosts Loved by America

Nobody expected a GMA3 reunion to happen at Keke Palmer’s talk show. Years after sharing the GMA3 desk, Michael Strahan, Palmer, and Sara Haines reunited for a nostalgic conversation. That reminded the fans why the trio became such a popular part of ABC’s daytime setup. And the reunion didn’t take long to turn into a walk down memory lane.

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The heartwarming moment happened during the latest episode of ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’ podcast, where Strahan appeared as the featured guest. And as the conversation went on, Palmer invited her former colleague onto the studio, which visibly stunned the former NFL defensive end.

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“So, I just thought to myself, there’s no way that I can have a reunion with you and not bring in Sara Haines. It’s back, it’s us. It’s the gang back together,” Palmer laughed. “Guys, we had the best time with GMA3, and it happened so organically.”

Strahan was happy beyond words!

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“I honestly cannot believe I’m sitting here looking at you,” Strahan was still in disbelief after hugging his former colleagues. “You know what? It’s so weird because I feel like my little babies are all grown up.”

The trio originally anchored ‘GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke’. It was a major hit for ABC’s afternoon programming with more than two million viewers. However, the network removed the entertainment-focused show right after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The officials replaced it with ‘Pandemic: What You Need To Know.’

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That sudden and unforeseen cancellation disrupted Strahan’s broadcasting career. Already an established media powerhouse, the Pro Football Hall of Famer had built an elite television resume co-hosting ‘Live with Kelly and Michael’, co-anchoring ‘Good Morning America’, analyzing games on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’, and hosting ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’.

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Nevertheless, Strahan, Palmer, and Haines seemed to pick up right where they left.

Palmer even took to Instagram and shared a clip of the reunion on her talk show. In the caption, she stated that some work friends turn into family, and that was the case with the GMA3 trio. The laughter, memories, and inside jokes made it feel like they never really left. But it wasn’t the first time Palmer and Strahan reunited after GMA3’s cancellation.

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While their time together on GMA3 eventually came to an end, Palmer’s reunion with Strahan and Haines proved that some television partnerships outlast the cameras and the show itself.