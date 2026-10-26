Backlash Grows Against Cris Collinsworth Over Embarrassing Broadcasting Error During Chiefs-Seahawks Game

If there’s one thing that has become constant about Sunday Night Football this year, it’s Cris Collinsworth’s moments on air. Whether he’s talking about stories that were meant to stay private or backing controversial calls, Collinsworth has faced plenty of criticism. But in Week 7, that reached a new high, as a moment on the field was completely twisted by Collinsworth.

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We’re talking about the final game on Sunday, when the Chiefs took on the Seahawks. While the Chiefs struggled against the reigning Super Bowl champions, Collinsworth credited one of their few highlights in the game to a simple Seahawks error.

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The moment came late in the second quarter, when the Seahawks appeared to be in sight of yet another touchdown. Sam Darnold looked to the end zone, saw two receivers in the middle of the field, and launched a pass toward them, only to have it picked off by Nohl Williams for a monster 60-yard return. Except when Collinsworth saw the clip, he called it a bit differently.

“That the two Seattle receivers ran into each other and both collapsed,” Collinsworth said during NBC’s live coverage. “Just keep your eye on right down here, this part of the field, as they both go to the crossing route. Coming in there, they’re both looking back for the ball, and bang! Run right into each other and create the easy interception.”

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And to his credit, Collinsworth wasn’t exactly wrong. Rashid Shaheed and Jaxson Smith-Njigba did indeed clash, but did it cause the interception? Clearly not. Nohl Williams did exceptionally well in coverage and positioned himself perfectly to pick the ball out of the air. The collision didn’t even happen until after the turnover.

Could the receivers have run their routes better? Probably. But to say it caused the interception was a stretch. And that’s where the backlash erupted. Fans on social media couldn’t take that mistake lightly. Within hours, the incident drew multiple retweets, and football fans started flooding X with criticism.

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One wrote, “The wide receivers colliding after the ball was already picked off ‘create the easy interception?’ Huh?” Another directly questioned Collinsworth’s analysis, saying, “@CollinsworthPFF talking about it was an easy interception because the receivers ran into each other. The defender undercut the route.”

Another fan summed up the confusion, writing, “Yeah, not sure what Collinsworth was seeing/was thinking.”

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Others took aim at Collinsworth himself. One fan accused him of showing bias, writing, “Sheesh – could @NBCCollinsworth be any more biased in his announcing?!? Seattle’s doing well for now until Darnold throws another interception. GFY Cris!”

Now, Collinsworth is no stranger to accusations of bias, especially in games involving the Chiefs. He has gone as far as to say, “Honestly, I don’t care if anyone thinks I like Patrick Mahomes, because I do. I do like the guy.”

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But that’s not the biggest outrage. You see, Collinsworth has been under fire for quite some time. Just a few weeks ago, during the Ravens vs. Falcons clash, he was criticized for not keeping the players’ names straight. During the Cowboys vs. Packers game last week, he downplayed controversial calls on the field. He even publicly revealed a John McEnroe story that was meant to stay private.

Amid the string of criticism, fans believed that NBC shouldn’t keep him on, calling out Collinsworth’s $12.5 million contract, which is set to run until 2030. One fan wrote, “Cris Collinsworth just said that an interception in the end zone was caused by two Seattle receivers colliding. The ball was caught before the receivers collided. NBC is paying Collinsworth approx. $735k/game. Mike Tirico is a saint for putting up with this moron.”

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Collinsworth has over three decades of experience in the broadcast booth, so there are expectations around him when he enters the booth for SNF. However, moments such as this one might just renew calls for Collinsworth to step away, especially considering the backlash has focused on his incorrect call.

Together, the reactions show that fans were not happy with Collinsworth’s analysis, which created massive confusion.