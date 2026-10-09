Backlash Mounts Against Al Michaels Over Embarrassing Bucky Irving Call During TNF Game

Bucky Irving was a crucial part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ effort against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s become a talking point after a sensational 72-yard rush into Dallas territory. However, Al Michaels’ description of the play seemed to disappoint fans.

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Early in the third quarter, the Bucs trail the Cowboys by three points. Tampa Bay is at their own 14-yard line on a first-and-10. Irving gets the ball and dodges the Cowboys’ defense, and charges through 72 yards to be brought down at Dallas’ 14-yard line.

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Michaels called the moment, but without much excitement.

“Irving this way and that way and out in front,” the announcer said on the mic. “Past the 40 into Dallas territory, and this half begins with Bucky Irving taking it all the way down inside the 20-yard line.”

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“Al Michaels is so flat, you would’ve thought Bucky Irving lost yards,” a fan said, summing up Michaels’ energy on Thursday night.

In the very next play, Emeka Egbuka covered the remaining 14 yards on a rushing play for a touchdown.

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Still, the conversation isn’t about Irving’s night. It was about the voice calling it. This is not the first time Michael has been criticized for his broadcasting. During the Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons game, Michaels mistakenly referred to Bijan Robinson as Brian Robinson and claimed that Michael Penix Jr. played for the Oregon Ducks in college, when he actually played for Washington.

Viewers have been criticizing his perceived lack of enthusiasm throughout his time at Amazon, which began in 2022 on a three-year deal worth $15 million per season. He now works on a year-to-year basis, and isn’t showing any signs of wanting to call it a career anytime soon.

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The tone was set early. On Cowboys running back Javonte Williams’ first-quarter touchdown, Michaels said in a monotone voice, “William, looking for his seventh touchdown of the season, and he’s in there.”

Social media quickly filled with calls for him to retire.

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“Get rid of Al Michaels,” one fan suggested.

“Al Michaels is halfway in the grave omg hang it up, old man,” another wrote.

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“That was an insane run by Bucky Irving and Al Michaels acts like nothing happened,” another comment read.

A few used humor to make the same point, saying the call felt lifeless compared with what viewers saw on screen.

“Al Michaels on that Bucky Irvin run was about as excited as a grave digger,” a fan expressed

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Michaels is back for a fifth year on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage alongside color commentator Kirk Herbstreit. And on a night when a running back put up a 72-yard run up, the complaints sounded familiar, just aimed at a new moment.