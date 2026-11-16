Backlash Mounts Against Cris Collinsworth for Mentioning Chiefs in Steelers vs Bengals SNF Game

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t playing Sunday night, but they still made it into the broadcast. During NBC’s Steelers-Bengals game, Cris Collinsworth brought up Kansas City, and viewers noticed right away. Fans have complained about his Chiefs references, so the reaction wasn’t new. Plenty of them called it the funniest thing from the sports weekend, and the reactions came fast.

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“What’s the funniest thing from the sports weekend?” Chris Cote posted on X.

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The moment Collinsworth praised Kansas City’s offense quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the broadcast. It happened just minutes into Sunday’s Steelers and Bengals matchup on SNF. Semaje Perine picked up a first down in the red zone after Joe Burrow handed him the ball, and somewhere in that stretch, the Chiefs came up anyway.

“Does this remind you of the Kansas City Chiefs a little bit, these chip and release? Little chip on the outside, throw it right over the top and watch his stiff arm, boom, right there.” Collinsworth said.

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None of this is a surprise, because Collinsworth has never hidden how he feels. On “Up & Adams” in 2025, he put it plainly.

“Honestly, I don’t care if anyone thinks I like Patrick Mahomes, because I do. I do like the guy.”

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Earlier this season, he was asked whether he likes Mahomes more than Dan Orlovsky likes Matthew Stafford.

His answer was, “Ooh, God, that would be tough. But yeah, probably, I guess.”

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The teasing has reached the airwaves too. Ahead of the Chiefs and Colts game in September, NBC Sports released a promo featuring comedian Nikki Glaser, who joked that Collinsworth has a “boy crush” on Mahomes.

When Dan Patrick brought it up on his show, Collinsworth played along.

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“Now she’s starting in on my love affair with Patrick Mahomes,” Collinsworth joked. “And I almost told Patrick when we had our meeting, ‘Hey, man, one of these games I’m just going to rip you for no apparent reason. Would you be good with that?’ Knowing Patrick, he’d be like, ‘Yeah, it’s fine, don’t worry about it.’”

That same Colts game gave critics more to work with. Mahomes threw a pass right into the hands of Sauce Gardner that could have been intercepted, yet Collinsworth turned it into praise.

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“Mahomes threw it so hard Sauce couldn’t catch it!” He also said that Mahomes and Kelce had created a blueprint that other teams now copy.

His own booth partner is in on it, too. Before the Seahawks hosted the Chiefs in Week 7, a game Seattle won 20 to 3 while Mahomes struggled badly, Mike Tirico opened by telling Collinsworth, “The Chiefs also still have Patrick Mahomes.” Collinsworth shot back, “Is that right?” Tirico then added, “I know you like to mention him.”

So when the Chiefs surfaced during the Bengals’ opening drive, viewers were ready.

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“Cris Collinsworth bringing up the Chiefs during the first drive of SNF.” A fan wrote.

“Cris Collinsworth mentioning Patrick Mahomes in a Chiefs-less game is as likely as me talking about Peyton Manning’s Forehead. Can’t live without it. #PMF,” another fan wrote.

“I’m cracking up that it took Cris Collinsworth only the Bengals first drive to mention the Chiefs 🤣” another wrote.

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Another fan chimed in.

“Collinsworth talking about the Chiefs again; sir, they already played. Please talk about this game,” a fan posted on X.

For viewers tuning in to watch an AFC North rivalry, those constant detours start to wear thin. Fans want breakdowns of the two teams on the field, not a reminder of how Kansas City runs the same play.

When a national analyst keeps steering the spotlight back to one star quarterback, it chips away at his neutrality and makes the broadcast feel less focused on the actual game.

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Collinsworth has never tried to hide his admiration for Mahomes, and NBC has even leaned into the joke. Still, when the running gag spills into games Kansas City isn’t even playing, it stops feeling like harmless praise and starts testing the patience of fans watching at home.