Backlash Mounts Against Dolphins Rookie Le’Veon Moss for Retiring Just 4 Days After Signing Contract in Miami

Essentials Inside The Story Le’Veon Moss signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins on May 8.

After going undrafted, the 23-year-old took part in one rookie minicamp.

Fans speculate about the possible reasons for this retirement.

Miami fans feel blindsided. After an offseason filled with offensive turnover, the Dolphins were actively searching for additional playmakers and backfield depth behind De’Von Achane, making Le’Veon Moss much more than just another undrafted flyer coming out of Texas A&M. Before injuries slowed him down, the SEC running back had shown real promise, which is why many saw his signing with the Dolphins as a low-risk move with upside. Miami reportedly gave him around $258,000 guaranteed, brought him into the rookie minicamp, and seemed ready to see what he could become.

Instead, just days later, Moss was gone before his NFL career could even properly begin. With training camp still months away and no public explanation from the rookie himself, confusion quickly turned into criticism online. All the Dolphins had to say about the abrupt decision was:

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“#Dolphins RB Le’Veon Moss, who they signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, is retiring from the NFL, the team announced,” NFL Spotlight host Ari Meirov wrote on X.

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Although it is the timing that makes the story so unusual, there are still a few possible reasons that can help make sense of the unexpected move.

As the speculations rise, many believe that it might be because of his past injuries. In the 2024 season, Moss injured his MCL and ACL in a game against South Carolina. This ended his season pretty early, but he did return to play for A&M the next season. However, his tough luck struck again, and he injured his ankle, which forced him out of six games. Later on, he injured his ankle once again, putting an end to his collegiate career.

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That injury history had already complicated his NFL outlook long before Miami signed him. Moss never played more than nine games in any of his four college seasons, and despite flashes of high-level production, scouts consistently questioned whether his body could withstand the physical demands of an NFL backfield over a full season.

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At the same time, the talent itself was rarely the issue. When healthy, Moss had developed a reputation as one of Texas A&M’s tougher and more productive runners, capable of handling physical carries between the tackles while still producing explosive plays. In 2025 alone, despite appearing in only seven games, he still recorded 404 rushing yards and six touchdowns on just 77 carries.

To make matters worse, he was also arrested on July 13, 2026, on a charge of disorderly conduct involving threat or ab–e. Apparently, he made threats against an anonymous person. But he got out after paying $300 in bonds.

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Over the four seasons at Texas A&M, Moss recorded 22 touchdowns and 1,767 rushing yards. He also caught 24 catches for 236 yards and made 321 carries. These numbers could have been significantly higher had he not missed 14 out of 39 games owing to his injuries. Yet, he received second-team All-SEC recognition in 2024. Texas A&M’s results with and without him on the field also reflected his importance to the offense. Over his final two seasons, the Aggies went 13-2 in games Moss played compared to 6-4 when he was unavailable.

That is part of why many evaluators never truly viewed him as typical undrafted talent. Before the injuries derailed his momentum, some analysts believed Moss had legitimate Day 3 draft potential because of his downhill running style, contact balance, and ability to wear defenses down in short-yardage situations. Todd McShay even ranked him as the 11th-best running back prospect entering the draft process before his stock ultimately collapsed following another injury-shortened year.

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Well, Moss isn’t the only one to have made such a decision. Three days after signing with the Chicago Bears, the WR Squirrel White also opted to retire instead of playing the 2026 season. But by removing himself from the roster just four days after joining the team, Moss painted a massive target on his back, and fans had already begun criticizing the move.

NFL fans express their disappointment at Le’Veon Moss’ untimely retirement

As per reports, the Dolphins gave him a guaranteed $258,000 for the deal on May 8, and that pushed the fanbase to believe that Moss was only there for the money.

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Taking to the comments section of Ari Meriov’s X post, one fan remarked, “Genius, got the signing bonus and ran off on them.”

Another fan added, “He just came to pick up his check 😂.”

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But there was a legitimate confusion among the fanbase. How can someone retire right after getting into a job? For many, this move was a disappointment. It disrespected legends like Tom Brady, who dominated the field for more than 20 seasons.

One fan commented, “Stop calling this s— retiring, it’s a stain on the real men who give their all to the sport. This is just a dude quitting after realizing he doesn’t have the juice to compete. Didn’t even try, lol.”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Wait a minute, call me stupid, but how can you retire before your professional career even starts? Why even sign with the team if you know you’re going to retire?”

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As Moss walked away from the opportunity, fans speculated why. Many came to the conclusion that the 23-year-old may not have loved the game as much as people thought. However, only the young player truly knows the reason behind his decision. Others, however, pointed toward the brutal physical reality of his football journey, arguing that years of injuries and rehab could easily have influenced the decision to step away before his NFL career truly started.

One fan reflected on the speculation and wrote, “Just doesn’t love football anymore, sucks when that happens.”

For the Miami Dolphins, the immediate impact likely comes at the depth-chart level, removing one developmental rookie option from an already competitive running back room. Moss had been viewed by some analysts as a stylistic complement to Miami’s speed-heavy backfield, potentially offering more physicality in short-yardage situations if he managed to stay healthy. But what’s the story for Le’Veon Moss? For now, fans will have to wait for him to break his silence and explain the reason behind the unexpected decision.