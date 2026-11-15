Backlash Mounts Against Jameson Williams for Demanding 2,000 Euros for Returning Person’s Lost ID in Germany

Jameson Williams is due to play a big game for the Detroit Lions in Germany. He also took the opportunity to explore Munich, the venue of their game against the New England Patriots. However, a chance incident with an unknown ID landed him in trouble.

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Williams found someone’s ID inside an Uber while he was out and about in the German city. He then posted an Instagram Story asking for money in exchange for returning the ID.

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“If u know bro tell em he left his ID in Uber tell em Waymo got it I need 2k euros for it back,” Williams wrote on his IG Story. The personal information about the owner was whited out by him, leaving only the photo.

He most likely meant it as a joke, and what happened to that ID remains unknown. But it did cast the WR in a bad light.

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This isn’t the first time Williams has found himself in trouble.

Jameson Williams signed a three-year extension worth up to $83 million with the Lions in September 2025. So, some might have found it difficult to accept that a player earning so much money would ask someone to pay 2,000 euros just to get their lost ID back, even if he meant it as a joke.

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Jameson Williams has faced several controversies during his time with the Detroit Lions. His first major issue came in 2023, when he was one of five Lions players suspended for breaking the NFL’s gambling rules. He did not bet on NFL games, but according to ESPN, he was at the team’s Allen Park facility when he placed bets with his phone.

Williams faced another suspension in 2024. In Week 8, the NFL announced that he had violated its policy on performance-enhancing substances, leading to a two-game suspension.

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Williams said he was surprised by the news. He explained that he was very careful about what he took and did not usually use supplements, vitamins, or even common medicines without caution. He also denied knowingly taking anything to “cheat” or gain an “unfair advantage.”

Despite all those punishments, Williams has continued to put up good numbers on the field.

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In the 2026 season, Jameson Williams has played eight games, recording 28 receptions for 468 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 16.7 yards per catch entering the Patriots game and is second among Detroit pass catchers, only behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Williams’ 60.9% catch rate highlights his contribution to Detroit’s passing offense. Williams had a stronger overall season in 2025, appearing in all 17 games. He finished with 65 receptions on 102 targets for 1,117 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

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Yet his sarcastic demand for money has not gone down well with fans, who have been bashing him on social media.

One fan expressed frustration, saying, “That’s not funny; withholding someone’s ID for money is completely unacceptable.”

Another fan raised questions about his intentions, saying, “I mean, are we really surprised? Lions and Bears players are one and the same. Dirty individuals with s— morals.”

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Another fan also questioned Jameson Williams, asking, “Bigger question – why is Jamo in an Uber the night before the game ??”

One fan said, “Wow, he’s making the Lions look like crap. That’s simply not funny. He’s just putting up all kinds of question marks about himself and his team 🤔”

Another fan echoed the same concern, saying, “Sad thing is I can’t tell if he’s kidding.”

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With fans now questioning Williams’ intentions, the incident has created another unwanted distraction for the Lions.