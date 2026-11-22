The NFL fined Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins $14,926 for a quick jersey tug during a Week 10 touchdown celebration against the Cleveland Browns. That punishment sparked immediate outrage from football fans, who are now calling out the league over how it enforces its celebration rules.

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“The NFL fined Texans WR Nico Collins $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) while celebrating Dalton Schultz’s touchdown last week in Cleveland,” Tom Pelissero of Netflix reported on X. “Collins was also flagged.”

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Collins, who had a great game and gave trouble to the Browns’ defense, garnered attention while celebrating with tight end Dalton Schultz after a touchdown. The Texans’ drive of five plays ended in the fourth quarter with 9:17 left after quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a pass to Schultz, who reached the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.

After the touchdown, others, including Collins, celebrated with Schultz, but Collins’ celebration stood out as he pulled up his jersey with one hand, making it look like he was pretending to have a weapon tucked at his waist.

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The NFL has put a stop to such violent gestures in the past, which have all led to huge fines for the players. A second offense for a violent gesture could cost a player $20,897, making it even heftier.

Under its official sportsmanship guidelines, the league strictly bans any celebration that mimics brandishing or firing a weapon. In an October 2026 joint memo with the players’ union, the NFL stated that keeping simulated violence off the field protects the game’s image while still giving players room to celebrate.

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With this fine, Collins became the fifth player to be fined for a “violent gesture” so far this season. Apart from the blemish of this fine, Collins had a decent game, finishing with nine receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. Collins also caught his 10th reception with 17 seconds remaining in the game, with the Texans on fourth-and-10. He caught a 16-yard pass, but it was wiped out due to a holding call.

Collins quickly moved on from the loss and the fine as the Texans won their Week 11 clash against the Indianapolis Colts. Coming into the game, Collins averaged 89.4 receiving yards per game against the Colts, which was the most by a Texans player against Indianapolis in franchise history. And a 42-yard touchdown pass from Stroud late in the first quarter really showed both the players’ capabilities.

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“Yeah, that play to Nico was, I mean, wow. He ripped that one,” Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “As we always joke about, ‘Nico’s down there somewhere.’ You throw it up, good things will happen. He let that one rip, and Nico definitely showed up big time for him, making a huge catch.”

Collins also addressed the win, saying that “this win today really meant a lot for the city.” He also said that he always has a “dog mentality” when going for the ball. He also said that he knew the ball was his and “got the touchdown, see my family in the crowd, shouted them out, waved to them.”

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Stroud also complimented Collins on the catch.

“That play was great. I thought Nico did a good job attacking the high point, but he’s a heck of a football player, so you give him a shot; he’s going to make a play,” Stroud said.

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While the penalty flag happened during the Week 10 loss, the league only revealed the financial punishment in its weekly Saturday accountability report. Once the fine became public days later, fans flooded social media to blast the decision as an overreaction.

One fan made a satirical comment on the fine, writing, “Thank goodness they fined him. I’m sure kids all around the world were shaking and crying after seeing this display by Nico.”

Another didn’t hold back as well, writing, “Is the violent gesture in the room with us?”

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“??? Did I miss the celebration? What violent gesture?” a fan commented.

Even a Browns fan was fed up with the NFL’s “soft” decision, writing, “As a brown fan even I say wtf?? 😳 the nfl soft for that 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Another fan had a reason for being a fan of the NBA rather than the NFL.

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“The NFL has always been and will always be lame. I been saying this since I was 12. The league is so obviously meant to promote teams and organizations more than players a personalities, and thats why I’ve always been more of fan of the NBA,” he wrote.

While Collins might have lightened his pockets with this celebration, he was able to shake it off with a win, with the Texans now being 4-6 in the league. They will next face the struggling Baltimore Ravens.