Backlash Mounts Against Refs for Blatantly Ignoring a Dolphins Penalty Against the Chiefs

The Dolphins’ night ended on a rough note. After losing their Week 3 game to the Chiefs, 24-10, the team also faced a scare when their key running back was injured. How that injury happened has now become a topic of debate. What’s interesting, though, is that despite the Chiefs safety’s harsh tackle, no penalty was called on the play.

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“Someone explain to me how this is not a penalty?!?! #PhinsUp,” El Capitan said on X.

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De’Von Achane injured his knee during the first quarter on the Dolphins’ opening drive. He had three carries for 17 yards before a Chiefs safety, Alohi Gilman, tackled him awkwardly.

It looked like Gilman grabbed Achane’s facemask and twisted him to the ground, but even then, the officials did not call a penalty. The injury made things even rougher for the Dolphins.

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Achane stayed on the ground after the tackle and needed help getting off the field. He first went to the medical tent and was then taken to the locker room for further tests. The Dolphins ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Achane will undergo an MRI on Monday to find out how serious the knee injury is. For now, there is no solid confirmation on the injury. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley offered limited details after the game.

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“Still gathering information and hopefully I’ll have more information for you,” Hafley said. “To be very honest with you, it does not sound very optimistic at this moment. But I can’t give you any other details until I have them.”

The concerning part is that the Dolphins are already short on RB depth. Jaylen Wright was inactive against the Chiefs due to a stinger. After that, only Achane and Ollie Gordon II, who was also dealing with cramping, were available. Now, with Achane’s injury, the situation is trickier.

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Fans on social media couldn’t make peace with the no-call. They saw it as an injustice, believing the refs had blatantly ignored the penalty. One of them immediately pointed out the discrimination and said, “It’s the Chiefs; they’re not allowed to be penalized.”

Then there was another fan who pointed out how officials completely ignored what happened with Achane. “F**k them, officials; it’s all rigged for gambling. Everyone was taking the 10 with Miami at home: what a joke sports are now besides baseball and hockey,” they added.

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The claim of the Kansas City Chiefs getting favored by the refs isn’t leaving the comment section. One fan pointed to the officials and said, “Because KC has the refs in their pocket!”

But interestingly, The Ringer’s data shows that the Chiefs have actually been penalized slightly more than their opponents during the regular season since Patrick Mahomes became their starting quarterback in 2018. Kansas City has received eight more penalties than its opponents, and its penalties have cost the team 954 more yards overall.

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One of them also expressed their frustration and concern over Achane’s injury, saying, “Because it’s the Chiefs and they’ve rigged the NFL. Hate this for Achane. My fantasy team is already garbage, but the NFL needs to absolutely fine and suspend that player for his egregious facemask on Achane.”

“Lastly, it’s the Chiefs; the refs always hold their hands.” This narrative is making a strong impression on fans’ minds, and if this keeps growing, the team might have to give answers soon.