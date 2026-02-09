Bad Bunny Takes Drastic Step Minutes After Super Bowl LX Performance Amid Donald Trump’s Criticism

Grammy winner Bad Bunny took the stage on what was one of the most talked-about Super Bowl halftime shows in recent years, and as everyone expected, the fans were quick to express their disappointment after the performance. That backlash forced Bad Bunny to make a drastic decision.

Shortly after the show wrapped, the artist archived all of his Instagram posts. There’s every reason to believe the move is temporary, but the timing made it clear that the criticism and backlash got to him.

Once the stage was assembled, with the workers taking less than 10 minutes, Bad Bunny opened alone, easing into the set before the scene faded into a street-style dance party set in Puerto Rico. As the tempo picked up, Lady Gaga made an appearance, followed by Ricky Martin, and it was expected that the fans would love it.

But the performance didn’t end on a song choice so much as a statement. With criticism following him since the announcement that he would headline the halftime show, Bad Bunny closed with a direct appeal for unity.

“Lo único más poderoso que el odio, es el amor,” he said.

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” is the closest translation to that message. The message was intended to cut the tension down between Bad Bunny and the fans, framing love as a common ground, but it clearly failed to do so, with the fans declaring their anger and disappointment across every social media platform.

The response stood out in part because fans usually circle the halftime show as a reset point, something that can bring in a little extra excitement. At that stage of the game, the Seattle Seahawks held a 12–0 lead, and the action on the field had yet to find much rhythm, and that’s usually when the halftime shows bring in some spark. It was a different script this time around.

Bad Bunny hasn’t followed up publicly since his message onstage, but the Instagram shutdown made his feelings pretty clear. Whether he chooses to address the criticism directly remains to be seen, but one response that does feel inevitable, however, is commentary from Donald Trump, who has already been vocal on the subject.

This is a developing story…