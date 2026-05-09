Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws Over 2000 FCC Complaints

The Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl last season, sure. But Bad Bunny’s halftime show was the only phenomenon that rivaled the victory’s impact. Everyone, everywhere, had something or other to say about the show. This was bound to happen, as it pulled a viewership of a record-setting 4.157 billion views within the first 24 hours. The show wasn’t just meant for halftime entertainment; this was a pop culture milestone.

But not everyone perceived the show through this lens.

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TMZ reported that more than 2,000 viewers complained to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) about the show for being “too sexualized.” The dance routines for the songs were very suggestive, which did not sit right with people who were also watching the game with their kids.

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“I did not appreciate the explicit sexual content and lyrics played on television at the superbowl halftime show by Bad Bunny,” one comment read. “As a family with teens, we did not need to be subjected to that.”

There were notable moments that had to be flagged. Dancers were gyrating upon each other at times, and Bad Bunny himself had made some very risqué moves. And since the show was well within a time when children were awake (the event was to start between 8 and 8:15 pm ET), it was clearly not something that they should have watched.

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Bad Bunny’s set also stood out for being political, since this was a time when ICE raids were frequently being reported from Minnesota. Viewers felt that using Spanish-language lyrics was “un-American” and “unpatriotic.” Some even described the Spanish verses as a “demonic tongue.” President Donald Trump himself took offense at the setlist.

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“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” he wrote on Truth Social. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

But that did not stop Bad Bunny from growing into a bigger entity than the Super Bowl. After the game, the top five songs on Billboard Hot 100 were his songs, with the uber-popular Debí Tirar Más Fotos sitting right at the top. That one song is considered the most seminal part of the entire show, as it was a direct ode to Bad Bunny’s Latin American roots. And with dancers holding up Latin American flags and running through the field, it drove home the idea of diversity in America.

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However, the FCC did step in when complaints piled up. A formal review was launched into the performance to see if any lyrics or visuals violated its rules on indecent or profane content. However, it did not find any violations.

FCC finds no rule violations in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show

The criticism did not stop at complaints alone. After Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, several Republican lawmakers called for an investigation, claiming the performance may have broken federal indecency rules.

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According to FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, she reviewed the transcripts after learning the commission had requested them and found “no violation of our rules and no justification for harassing broadcasters over a standard live performance.”

The FCC also found that three of Bad Bunny’s songs, Tití Me Preguntó, Monaco, and Safaera, had their explicit sexual references removed or edited for the Super Bowl versions. The New York Post later reported that the FCC does not plan to continue reviewing the matter unless new evidence comes up.

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Many of the viewers, who claimed to be bilingual speakers, alleged that Bad Bunny still included inappropriate lyrics. But complaints against explicit content in Super Bowl halftime shows are nothing new. Kendrick Lamar’s performance last year was also flagged for the same reason. Surprisingly, he got away with only 125 complaints.

However, Bad Bunny wanted to make sure one message hit home. He closed out the show with a simple message on the billboard: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” He’d taken a controversial path to get there, but that larger, more important motive should matter the most.