Bad News For Caleb Downs & Others as NFL Rule Forces Cowboys to Send Rookies Home With Clear Instructions

The Dallas Cowboys had a stellar 2026 Draft, with their top pick being Safety Caleb Downs, who they drafted at No.11. Jerry Jones overhauled the defense and also made some offensive signings in hopes of turning things around for the franchise that has not been to the postseason for two years now. However, just as the talented newcomers were set to join their veteran teammates, a roadblock was thrown due to an NFL rule.

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“Cowboys rookies are not permitted to attend the offseason program again until next week, per league rules. The players have been given a workout plan to help when they return for Phase 2 at The Star,” wrote NFL insider Todd Archer on X.

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This is due to a mandatory established NFL rule that requires rookies to complete their minicamp and then have a break before proceeding to Phase 2 of their offseason preparations, which involves on-field workouts. The break is ideally to ensure the rookies are fit for the remainder of their offseason training program.

Following that, the “Phase Three” activities begin. It stands as a four-week program where the NFL teams conduct a total of 10 days of OTAs (Organised Team Activities). Again, although no live is permitted, the teams can perform 7-on-7 or any other drills.

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Amid that, Archer noted that the promising stars have been provided clear instructions with specialized workout plans to ensure they are physically prepared for “Phase Two” at The Star. In the same upcoming training schedule, the rookies will meet the veteran stars of the Cowboys.

To that end, Cowboys UFFA Michael Trigg even started watching clips of his new team’s offense. He particularly examined how head coach Brian Schottenheimer has utilized standout players like Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson. Following that, Trigg also noted becoming a fan of Schottenheimer’s work with the tight ends.

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Well, amid the excitement from the rookies, they still have a lot to prove before making a cut as the starters in their first NFL season. And as it seems, the majority of them aren’t quite up to the mark yet.

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Coach Brian Schottenheimer gets honest about the Cowboys’ rookies’ offseason condition

Apart from Caleb Downs, the Dallas Cowboys picked Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, Drew Shelton, Devin Moore, LT Overton, and Anthony Smith in the 2026 NFL Draft. The signing streak continued as they added 12 undrafted free agents as well. But according to the Cowboys’ head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, the rookies currently stand in terrible condition.

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“None of these guys are in great shape right now,” said Schottenheimer to reporters on Monday. “You might have saw a few guys getting sick yesterday. A little bit of vomiting going on.”

It has been over three months since the rookies last played any games. So, it is not unusual for the just-drafted players to be unfit. This is one of the reasons the league has rules in place to slowly get the players settled in when they get drafted instead of directly throwing them into the fire.

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The Cowboys have scheduled the mandatory OTA offseason workouts from June 1 to June 11. By then, the rookies would have had an understanding of what is expected from them, and it will be interesting to see who stands out and impresses the coaches.