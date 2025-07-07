Bagging $28M Outside Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Has Aaron Rodgers to Thank For Earning a Fortune

Let’s go back in time: Back to when Aaron Rodgers was still the darling of State Farm commercials. Showing up in your living room more frequently than Geico’s lizard. He was the brand’s face for more than ten years, throwing zingers with fake agents and flaunting his ‘discount double-check’ throughout every other commercial break. Then came Patrick Mahomes.

He was just a sidekick at the start. A young quarterback and a legendary veteran sharing screen time. Few lines, nervous delivery, just happy to be there. But a few years later? The kid isn’t only keeping up. He’s running the show. Banking $28 million in endorsements and turning ad deals into a full-time hustle. Ironically, he might have Aaron Rodgers to thank for it. When State Farm quietly cut ties with Rodgers in 2023 – after a 12-year run – it didn’t just mark the end of a commercial era. It opened the door for Mahomes to become the face of one of the most lucrative brand partnerships in football.

During his appearance on Up & Adams, Mahomes reminisced about his time at State Farm. When Kay Adams asked Mahomes if he remembers his first commercial, he disclosed the minute details about it. But what made it special is not because he killed it, but because Rodgers carried the whole thing. “I was very nervous. Luckily for me, Aaron was already a pro at it. So, he had most of the lines,” Mahomes said. “And so it was me, Aaron, and his like fake agent. If you remember those commercials? And so, I didn’t have a lot of lines, but it introduced me to what it was like to be a part of this great company.” The script may have been short, but the partnership was not.

Mahomes eventually got comfortable being in front of the camera. He leaned into his personality and began “riffing” instead of stressing about flawless takes. State Farm is more than just a sponsor now. It’s basically part of the Mahomes family tree. “They’ve partnered with 15 and the Mahomies. They’ve brought in my teammates, my coaches,” he said. “And they want it to be more authentic to me and not just a partnership, a transaction. They want it to be something that really boosts me and my family and my friends as well.” And boost him, it did.

According to Forbes, Mahomes has raked in $28 million outside of his Chiefs contract, thanks to deals with Adidas, Coors Light, and most notably State Farm. The same brand that once built its identity around Rodgers is now doubling down on Mahomes. A poetic twist? Sure. But it’s not personal, just business. Rodgers’ departure left a $3M per year endorsement vacuum, and Mahomes didn’t hesitate to step in. Now he’s not just a QB. He’s a walking, talking ad campaign. But if Rodgers helped Mahomes get paid, Tom Brady might be helping him get great.

Mahomes didn’t just take a stroll down memory lane with State Farm on Up & Adams. He also peeled back the curtain on his offseason chats with Brady. A man who built a dynasty, then casually walked off into the sunset with more rings than fingers and absolutely no obligation to mentor the guy who might dethrone him.

And yet, here we are. “It’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude,” Mahomes told Kay Adams. “And I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me.” That’s not just humble talk. That’s a subtle tip of the cap to a living legend, handing the torch maybe. Carefully. While still keeping a couple of fingers on it.

When asked exactly what Brady has been telling him, Mahomes responded in the most Brady-esque way imaginable: he told us nothing. The secrets stay in the vault. “I’ve got to keep the secrets, you know?” Mahomes said, smiling. “But he always talks about being yourself…Guys can spot when you’re not authentic, and you’re not putting in the work. That’s something that he did every single day. That’s why guys respected him so much. And that’s all I’m going to do for the rest of my career.” And right there is the Brady gospel. No magic formula. No motivational hashtag. Just the ruthless, boring, day-in-day-out grind of showing up and not pretending to be someone you’re not.

So, Rodgers helped Mahomes get paid. Brady’s helping him chase greatness. One handed him the spotlight, the other handed him the blueprint. And Mahomes? He’s cashing checks, taking notes, and quietly building his own empire – one play, one ad, and one Brady-approved mindset at a time.