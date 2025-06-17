Baker Mayfield Breaks Silence on His New Go-To Receiver Who Beat Mike Evans at Buccaneers Minicamp

Baker Mayfield already had receivers like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan. But still, they drafted a new WR for 2025. But it didn’t feel like filling a hole. Instead, you can call it stacking gold, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the 19th overall pick on Emeka Egbuka. As obvious, this move caught some people off guard. Not because of the talent, though. Anyone who watched him torch Big Ten secondaries at Ohio State knew what he brought to the table. But what caught critics by surprise was that Tampa already had a top-heavy receiver room. However, that’s not how the quarterback feels about the newcomer.

The Bucs QB is known for leaning into rhythm with receivers who know how to separate quickly. Think Jarvis Landry in the Browns, or even David Njoku when things broke down. Emeka’s already showing that knack. He has already done it in college. The rookie receiver played 49 games in 4 years, recording 205 receptions in 2868 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 203 lbs athlete is a physical player. But his brain surprised Baker Mayfield. Praising Egbuka after the minicamp, he said, “The thing that sticks out is how cerebral he is. He’s so smart. Right now, I think we could plug-and-play him at every (wide) receiver spot. He understands the offense that well. That’s just him being a pro already. He’s not a rookie, he doesn’t act like it at least.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

You don’t need to know more about his skills when Mayfield directly compared him to the veterans in the roster, don’t you? After all, it speaks of his talent. Moreover, the rookie is putting those extra yards, just in the hope of utilizing this precious time to become the best version of himself. The discussion in the Bucs management has already shifted from starting him to getting some extra game time.

All these traits impressed the quarterback. “It’s been really good to see him take that ownership. He takes it really (seriously). He’s much like J-Mac (Jalen McMillan) (in) the understanding of zone coverage, and like Chris [Godwin], as well, of understanding when to be open, the voids in the zone defense, and how to be friendly to the quarterback. It’s a nice luxury to have (him),” Baker Mayfield said about Emeka Egbuka.

Well, don’t underestimate what that means. Coming off from the quarterback, it means he is expected to be their star soon. At least, the Bucs are treating him like the next big thing.

Baker Mayfield’s rookie set to displace Mike Evans

For a stat-based context, Mike Evans has played 11 seasons for the Buccaneers, even winning Super Bowl LV. In fact, his greatness can be told from the fact that he has logged more than 1000+ receiving yards in every season he has played. But in the minicamp, Egbuka showed flashes of brilliance that he can displace the legend from the WR crown in Tampa Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No doubt, they want the rookie to develop fast. Hence, they reportedly forced the rookie to get more open while getting passes from Baker Mayfield. Yes! More than Mike Evans or any other receiver. That speaks volumes about his potential and the talent that the Bucs see in him. But if you think that the veteran might be offended, think again. Evan was more than happy to see the rookie getting more reps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about their current WR room, proud Evans called them one of the best in recent times. He said, “I know I say it a lot, but this might be the best receiver room I’ve been a part of.” But even he couldn’t stop himself from saying some really nice, sweet things about the rookie. Evans revealed his viewpoint about Egbuka, “Emeka has really strong hands. He looks like a running back, but he catches like Chris Godwin. He’s very polished, very well-rounded player.”

No doubt, this poised behavior has really taken everyone by storm. But for Baker Mayfield and his WRs, it also brings a hope of finally lifting the trophy they have dreamed of their entire life.