Baker Mayfield Clears Feelings on Overtime Rule Changes After Bucs Lost to Patrick Mahomes

In theory, the overtime coin toss should just decide who gets the ball first. But the numbers tell a darker story. Critics and fans have spotted a troubling trend: winning the toss often means winning the game. This isn’t just a conspiracy theory anymore. Since 2022, the Chiefs and Colts have each won three overtime games after securing the coin toss, the most in the NFL. Kansas City hasn’t lost an overtime coin flip in that span, and they haven’t lost an overtime game either. The current NFL overtime rules are under fire, accused of handing an unfair edge to the team that calls heads or tails correctly. The Buccs’ QB has been one of the many burned by the rule. Now, Baker Mayfield, who had been slamming the system, can breathe a sigh of relief.

Before 2022, if the team with the ball first in overtime scored a touchdown or field goal, the game ended without the other team getting a possession. In 2022, the NFL adjusted the rule to allow the second team a possession, but only if the first team did not score a touchdown. Now, starting in 2025, the rule changes again. Both teams will get a chance to possess the ball in overtime, even if the first team scores a touchdown. This ensures equal opportunity for both sides. Regular season overtime will still be 10 minutes long. Postseason overtime remains 15 minutes. This marks the second change to the regular-season overtime rules since 2022.

With the new NFL overtime rules in effect, Baker Mayfield recently shared his thoughts. He seemed hopeful about the change. “I’m pretty excited about it. It gives us a chance if you don’t win the coin toss. So, I mean, I think that’s the way it should be. It should be based on a flip of the coin. Both teams should get a chance and may the best one win,” Mayfield said. His words reflect a clear shift in how overtime outcomes may now play out.

Mayfield’s strong stance on the rule comes from experience. In November 2024, the Buccaneers faced the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Buccaneers pulled off a clutch 71-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes, with Mayfield finding Ryan Miller for a one-yard score with just 27 seconds left to tie the game 24-24.

With seconds left in regulation, the Bucs had a chance to go for two. But head coach Todd Bowles chose to tie the game instead. That decision sent them into overtime against the reigning champs in a tough road setting. Once overtime hit, Kansas City won the coin toss, and Mayfield never got the ball back. With Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs made quick work of the Bucs. They marched down the field and scored a game-winning touchdown. The 24-30 loss still lingers.

Now with the rule change, both teams are guaranteed a chance. That shift brings fresh hope to Tampa Bay. As the 2025 season unfolds, the Bucs are not just adjusting their game plans. They also get to debut new uniforms, adding more excitement to their fresh start.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers get to show off their threads

The NFL’s updated uniform rule now allows teams to wear alternate uniforms up to four times per season. This is up from the previous limit of three games. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that means more chances to show off their iconic Creamsicle look. Nearly a quarter of their season could now feature this bold, retro style that has long held a special place in franchise lore.

This summer, the Bucs are fully embracing nostalgia. On July 15, they plan to reveal a new surprise: a road-white version of their classic 1976 throwbacks. These new-old uniforms will feature bright orange numbers, thin red outlines, and a crisp white helmet. The design captures the spirit of Tampa Bay’s early days, when expansion struggles mixed with unforgettable style.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield never played in that original era, but now he gets to wear its legacy. The Buccaneers have confirmed that the home-orange throwbacks will return in a prime-time December game against the Falcons. Their Week 2 home opener against the Jets will also serve as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebration. Week 5 brings more history as they face the Seahawks, who are also expected to wear throwbacks in a matchup that echoes their 1976 meeting.

These throwbacks are more than just uniforms. They are history stitched into fabric. The updated road set sticks closely to the original 1976 look, including the helmet and old-school striping. But the excitement in Tampa is not just about uniforms. Off the field, the team is building for the future. Last week, they announced contract extensions for general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles. With new leadership deals and fresh threads, fans can expect a different Bucs team this fall.