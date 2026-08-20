Baker Mayfield Reunites With Estranged Family After Accusing Them of Stealing Nearly $12M Two Years Ago

Baker Mayfield is a happy man with a happy family today. He is a dad to baby girl Kova, and a son who was born in April this year. Now, being “at peace” has a different meaning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. However, familial bliss has not always been in Mayfield’s cards.

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For the past few years, Baker Mayfield had been estranged from his family due to legal and financial issues. However, after the birth of his children, he seems to have buried the hatchet.

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“In the past few months, I’ve been reconnected with my family,” Mayfield told the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s been good. Also, for them to have two grandbabies, it’s tough. What’s in the past is in the past.

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“I had the ability to forgive, and that was what I wanted to get across. But we’re here, and the door is open. The past few months, we have made good progress and began reconnecting.”

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According to the lawsuit, Mayfield and his wife found out that money from their private accounts was first transferred to the account they own for their company, Team BRM. From here, the couple alleged that Camwood Capital Management Group—run by James (Baker’s father) and Matt (Baker’s brother)—sent the funds to different accounts. When they confronted the family about the transactions, they “invented fictional explanations for their actions.”

The case was settled. But in 2024, Mayfield claimed the defendants “had no intention” of adhering to the settlement terms and they had “not repaid even one dollar.” The repayments were to begin September 30 that year.

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It seems that Mayfield is welcoming his family in good faith now. The birth of their daughter has changed a lot of things for the couple, including their perspective on the world, Emily told ESPN. Meeting Kova and her brother has been a special experience for Mayfield’s parents.

“Emily and I took (Kova) down right around her first birthday. … First time they met her, and you (could) tell it just melted them.”

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Baker Mayfield never made it apparent how the issue affected him. However, with time, the ice thawed. In October 2025, he shared a heartfelt message for his mother for the world to hear.

“There’s no handbook on parenting,” he said in a video for ESPN. “But if there was, you would be the author. The way you’ve showed unconditional love through every up and down, and a few self-inflicted mistakes along the way. You have never stopped believing in me, pushing me to do more, and then always having a big picture mindset to push through adversity.”

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With family friction put to rest, Mayfield is now locked in on a solid 2026 season.

Baker Mayfield looks forward to “shock” the NFL ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Tampa Bay was off to a hot start last year, and Mayfield was even in MVP conversations in the first few games. But their campaign fell short, with the Bucs finishing 8-9 last year, missing the playoffs for the first time during Mayfield’s stint. It is expected that the Bucs should perform respectably well this year, but Mayfield plans to do more.

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“I think we’re gonna shock a lot of people this year,” Mayfield said, according to ESPN. “You can’t avoid it. There’s some TVs everywhere.”

Some predict that Tampa might not reclaim the NFC South division title this year. But that hasn’t stopped Mayfield, who ranked seventh in pass attempts last year with 543, completing 343 of them. Mayfield is confident that this year things will change for his team.

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“Hell yeah I am. Everybody’s picking us probably to have a losing record so…we’ll see.”

Considering Baker is now on good terms with his family, he can be more focused on the upcoming season and has a chance to prove the doubters wrong.