Baker Mayfield Surprisingly Silent on Social Media as Wife Emily Sends 6th Anniversary Message

Love at first sight, loyalty through every season! Emily and Baker Mayfield’s relationship has always played out in the public eye, from a whirlwind romance in 2017 to a star-studded Malibu wedding in 2019. Together with Emily, who originally hails from Nebraska, the couple welcomed their daughter, Kova Jade, last year. Furthermore, the couple founded Be The Ball, a charity event that has raised over $220,000 to support youth initiatives in the Tampa Bay area. Throughout Baker’s turbulent NFL journey, from being the No. 1 overall draft pick in Cleveland to a brief stint in Carolina, and then to a fresh start in Tampa, Emily has remained by his side. But this year, on their sixth anniversary, the silence from Baker is bothering the fans.

Emily, who frequently shares updates on her social media, took to resharing Charley King’s tribute post. She captioned it, “Happy 6th anniversary. Thankful for you & this beautiful life we have built @bakermayfield.” She set the post to the soft, acoustic tune “Sweet Love” by Myles Smith. Charley King (@charleybluebell), the designer and planner behind their 2019 wedding made the post originally to honor their ‘I do,’ which Emily and Baker shared back at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu back in 2019. King wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my stunning couple, @emilywmayfield and @bakermayfield!” She further continued, “It was an honor to design your gorgeous wedding! Cheers to you both and your sweet family. I hope you have a wonderful day celebrating! 💕🥂”

While Emily’s side of the celebration lit up social media, Baker Mayfield has not posted anything on his Instagram or X. And, he hasn’t even reshared Emily’s anniversary story, despite her tagging him directly. This stands in sharp contrast to previous years. For their first anniversary, Baker posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. He had penned, “Happy 1st Anniversary to my lovely wife @emilywmayfield. Throughout all the ups and downs… you are always there to support me and I am so grateful for that. Can’t wait to laugh and dance with you on this adventure for all the years to come!”

While he is ominously silent on social media on his wedding anniversary this year, Baker has not shied away from praising his wife for her efforts. In an interview before the 2025 Wild Card game against the Washington Commanders, Baker even told NFL on NBC, “She’s a super mom. She’s made my life easy outside of work this whole year.”

Their journey began in 2017, introduced over FaceTime by a mutual friend after one of Baker’s games at Oklahoma. Emily admitted, “I was assuming he’d be the typical playboy athlete… but he asked about my life and future instead.” They moved in together within a week and got engaged six months later, with Baker proposing during a wrap party Emily had organized for his docuseries. “They asked Baker to talk about how we met… perfect set-up for him to propose!”

Emily has been a vocal supporter of Baker through his NFL ups and downs. When critics doubted him, she declared, “You truly don’t know what you have… he’s changed the entire culture in CLE.” She regularly joins him on the field and at major events, like the 2024 NFL Honors, where she glowed with her baby bump. In April 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Kova Jade. Emily posted, “She is truly everything we prayed for, and more. Daddy is so smitten, and Mama wants to pause time forever.” The couple also co-leads the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation, which makes them a purpose-driven couple, as their signature event will make a return soon in August.

Baker & Emily Mayfield’s mission to empower Tampa’s youth

Once again, Baker and Emily Mayfield are all set to unite their passion for football and philanthropy. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Mayfield, are set to host their third annual “Be the Ball” charity event on Sunday, August 24, 2025, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at TopGolf Tampa (10690 Palm River Rd.). Open to the public, including Bucs fans, Oklahoma alums, and local donors, the event promises the best to you. It will gather 34 teams of six for a high-energy golf tournament, followed by cocktails and dinner on the rooftop deck with Baker, Emily, and several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players.

USA Today via Reuters NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oklahoma Spring Game, Apr 23, 2022 Norman, Oklahoma, USA Oklahoma Sooners former player Baker Mayfield hugs his wife Emily as his statue is unveiled during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Launched in 2023, the foundation’s core mission is to “Be strong, Be resilient, Be successful, Be more.” And, it seeks to empower underserved youth across Tampa Bay. In 2024, the initiative raised over $220,000 for the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. And, stay tuned as this year’s beneficiary will be announced soon. Emily talked about the vision behind the initiative.

“The theme is to level the playing field… Baker and I both had amazing childhoods… but that’s not the case for everyone.” Baker also added, “We’re trying to provide any way we can… so kids have the same opportunities we did growing up.” In philanthropy, they find their purpose. Tickets and hitting bay packages went on sale June 30 at bemayfield.org/betheball, with limited availability. Now in its third year, through Be the Ball, the Mayfields continue to build their legacy.