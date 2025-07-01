Baker Mayfield’s Bucs to Make Major Announcement After Extending Todd Bowles’ Contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are cooking up something big this summer, and the buzz is getting louder. After a busy offseason filled with roster moves and contract talks, the Bucs are about to drop news that’ll have fans talking. Rumor has it this one’s a real blast from the past. Something that’ll make the die-hards smile and the new-school crowd do a double-take. Meanwhile, the front office has been locking down key pieces behind the scenes. They’re making sure the team stays on track for another competitive year. Whatever’s coming, it’s clear the Bucs aren’t just planning for the season—they’re playing the long game.

So, what’s the fuss about? Baker Mayfield‘s Bucs are dialing up the nostalgia hard this summer. On July 15, they’ll pull the curtain back on a long-rumored surprise: a road-white version of their infamous 1976 throwbacks. Think blazing orange numbers, razor-thin red outlines, and that crisp white helmet—straight out of the franchise’s awkward-but-loved expansion era. It’s not just a jersey drop. It’s a time machine to the days when pirate ships and creamsicle nightmares ruled Tampa.

Baker Mayfield might not have lived through the original era, but he’ll get to channel it firsthand. The Bucs already confirmed they’ll break out the home-orange throwbacks for a prime-time December clash with the Falcons. The Week 2 home opener against the Jets seems fitting for their 50th anniversary celebration. There’s also poetic symmetry in their Week 5 trip to Seattle, where the Seahawks (also celebrating their 50th season) will likely wear throwbacks of their own, nearly mirroring their first-ever meeting back in the expansion-team days.

These uniforms aren’t just new threads – they’re a wearable piece of team history. The design stays true to the original 1976 road set, right down to the white helmet and period-accurate striping. But the uniform reveal isn’t the only reason for optimism in Tampa these days. The Bucs have been busy locking down key pieces off the field, too. Including some major moves to secure the team’s leadership for the long haul.

The Todd Bowles effect in Tampa

The Buccaneers aren’t just making waves with flashy uniforms—they’re doubling down on stability where it matters most. Last week’s announcement of contract extensions for GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles wasn’t just routine paperwork. It was a statement. This front-office duo has quietly built something special in Tampa, turning what was once a boom-or-bust franchise into a model of consistency. Five straight playoff appearances, four consecutive division titles, and a Super Bowl ring speak louder than any press release ever could.

Licht’s fingerprints are all over this roster. Since taking over in 2014, he’s transformed the Bucs from draft-day gamblers into shrewd talent evaluators, hitting on picks so consistently that every single player they’ve drafted since 2019 remains in the league. That’s not luck, that’s a system.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboysn at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | Reuters

Meanwhile, Bowles has proven he’s more than just a defensive wizard. Taking over after Bruce Arians’ retirement in 2022, he’s kept the ship steady through QB changes and cap crunches, racking up 27 wins in three seasons while forging one of the NFL’s toughest late-season teams. His defenses don’t just dominate. They’ve allowed the fewest rushing yards per game since 2019 while terrorizing QBs with 281 sacks.

The Glazers didn’t just reward past success; they’re betting on what’s next. “Jason and Todd’s leadership has us positioned for the future,” owner Joel Glazer said, underscoring the rare continuity that’s become Tampa’s secret weapon. In a league where coaches and GMs often get whacked after one bad year, the Bucs are playing the long game—and it’s working. Licht put it best: “We’re chasing additional championships.”

With Baker Mayfield thriving under center and this brain trust locked in, that chase feels more like a promise than a hope.