Baltimore Ravens Announce News on Replacement as Fired HC Accepts Giants Job

The Baltimore Ravens’ post-John Harbaugh era is here. Since parting ways with him after 18 seasons, the franchise may be thinking outside the box in the hunt for a new head coach. The two-time Super Bowl champions signaled their next move in the coaching search by announcing an interview with Scheelhaase.

“We have completed an interview with Nathan Scheelhaase for our head coach position.”

The Baltimore Ravens‘ official Twitter account announced an update regarding their search for the new HC, while the post also included a picture of Nathan Scheelhaase.

Los Angeles Rams fans are familiar with Nathan Scheelhaase, who currently serves as their pass game coordinator. In the previous season, he worked as the offensive assistant and the passing game specialist for the Rams.

Their offense has thrived this season, and Scheelhaase has been instrumental to their success. The Rams sit among the top of the NFL teams with an average of 269.6 passing yards per game. He was pivotal to quarterback Matthew Stafford’s possible MVP campaign, while his role was crucial in young wide receiver Puka Nacua’s evolution in the past two seasons.

However, at 35, Scheelhaase has no prior head coaching experience at either the NFL or college football. What’s more, he doesn’t have the experience of competing at the highest level as an NFL player, which is why the Ravens appear to be thinking outside the box.

But it won’t be the first time an NFL team has hired a young, offensive-minded coordinator with no prior head coaching experience. Back in 2017, the Rams hired Sean McVay, who was just 30-years-old at the time, from the Washington Redskins. By doing so, McVay became the youngest head coach since Art “Pappy” Lewis for the Cleveland Rams, who took the job at just 27 in 1938.

This might explain why other teams, besides the Ravens, have Nathan Scheelhaase on their radar. He has completed interviews for the HC positions with the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers. At present, he is focused on the Rams vs Bears NFL Divisional Round game.

Ravens explore options beyond Scheelhaase

The former Ravens coach, John Harbaugh, has already found a new job, recently accepting the New York Giants‘ head coach role. On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens have also explored other potential options besides Nathan Scheelhaase.

The Ravens are also considering coaches with previous head coaching experience, such as former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and veteran defensive mind Jim Schwartz, who already has a history with the Ravens franchise

The former Miami Dolphins coach, Mike McDaniel, who was fired this season, is among the leading candidates for the position. Despite a disappointing season as the HC, he took the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2022.

Jim Schwartz has an NFL coaching resume spanning over three decades. He previously worked as the outside linebackers coach of the Baltimore Ravens, making him familiar with the franchise’s setup. He is currently the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, but has a background as the head coach for the Detroit Lions.

The Rams’ current defensive coordinators, Jesse Minter and Chris Shula, are also in the mix, having given interviews for the vacant position. The team is at a crossroads, with an important decision to make. Will they go for the inexperienced Scheelhaase, or take a more calculated gamble with known quantities like Schwartz or McDaniel? Time will tell.