Baltimore Ravens Make Kevin Stefanski Announcement After Firing John Harbaugh for Lamar Jackson Fallout

Kevin Stefanski's interview hints that the Ravens may lean first toward stability over spark

Whoever takes over must realign the locker room and win back Lamar Jackson's trust

When the Baltimore Ravens missed the postseason, it was enough to push the front office to a breaking point. John Harbaugh was let go, and Baltimore didn’t waste much time getting back to work. The search for a new head coach is already underway, and one familiar name has popped up in the conversation.

“We have completed an interview with Kevin Stefanski for our head coach position,” the Ravens wrote on Friday.

There’s been a string of firings in the league after the regular season. Harbaugh, Stefanski, Jonathan Gannon, Pete Carroll, and Raheem Morris were all let go after disappointing seasons. Baltimore is expected to target one of these proven leaders, with Kevin Stefanski emerging as an early candidate.

Kevin Stefanski might not excite everyone in the fan base, but he’s one of the more established options on the market. His time with the Browns spanned six years, in which he posted a 46-58 record. More importantly, he got Cleveland to the playoffs twice, which, given that franchise’s recent history, counts for something.

The 2025 season was rough. The Browns went 5–12 and finished near the bottom of the league in both points scored and total offense. Still, according to reports, plenty of executives around the league don’t put that collapse squarely on Stefanski. Cleveland cycled through quarterbacks all year and never found balance on offense. No coach can work with that.

What Stefanski does have working in his favor is a reputation for bringing steady leadership to unstable situations, a claim backed up by his two playoff appearances with the Browns. So do his individual honors. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in both 2020 and 2023.

Still, it’s not a done deal yet. Stefanski has already interviewed with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, and he’s scheduled to meet with the Tennessee Titans next. Baltimore, meanwhile, has also spoken with Klint Kubiak as part of its process.

For the Ravens, though, the job goes beyond a resume. The next head coach has to get the most out of Lamar Jackson. That relationship matters. It had become clear that Jackson and Harbaugh weren’t always aligned, and that tension likely played a role in the decision to move on.

Harbaugh’s fallout with Lamar Jackson might’ve been the breaking point

Since arriving in Baltimore in 2008, Harbaugh has delivered stability. A 180–113 record during his career is pretty solid. But there’s also the other side of that resume. There hasn’t been a Super Bowl appearance since the 2012 season, and with the rosters he’s had over the years, fair or not, expectations were higher.

Critics will point to the 26 blown double-digit leads and argue that the warning signs were evident for a while. Supporters will counter with the 11 seasons of double-digit wins and argue that kind of consistency should earn a coach more patience. Still, this year felt different from the start. The Ravens ended 8-9, and much of that drop can be attributed to Lamar Jackson missing time and not playing at full strength, as injuries limited him to just 13 games.

Imago August 16, 2021: Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh with quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first preseason game of the 2021 season Saturday, August 14, 2021. Baltimore USA – ZUMAm67_ 20210816_zaf_m67_027 Copyright: xKarlxMertonxFerronx

Because of that, his production fell across the board, with fewer passing yards each week (49.3), a big drop in touchdown throws, and his lowest completion total (63.6 per cent) since his rookie year. Besides this, he once had a 62.3 per cent completion rate (2022). As a result, the offense never found its usual rhythm this season, which played a major role in the team’s disappointing finish. A poor finish and no playoff berth were enough reasons to let go of Harbaugh. But there was more to it.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the bigger issue was what was happening behind the scenes. Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson weren’t aligned, and that tension didn’t stay contained. It filtered through the locker room.

“At the end, players just simply had doubts about whether or not they wanted to play for him as their head coach,” Rapoport said. “The opinions of players was valued here. It was listened to. It went to all levels. And it’s not just Lamar Jackson.”

“Now, it started, it sounded like to me, with Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson not being on the same page. It continued throughout the locker room. Maybe not 100 percent, but more than enough for the Baltimore Ravens to say that among the reasons to move on, this was a big one.”

In the NFL, once a head coach loses the locker room, the clock usually starts ticking. And when the quarterback, especially a franchise QB like Lamar, starts to lose faith, front offices will understandably pay attention. The decision often becomes less about what a coach has done and more about whether he can still lead the room.

For a franchise moving on from a Super Bowl-winning coach over locker room friction, Stefanski’s first and most important test won’t be on the field, but in winning the trust of Lamar Jackson and the players Harbaugh lost.