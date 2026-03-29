Bankrupt Antonio Brown Gets $4M Update 10 Days After Listing Florida Mansion

Antonio Brown‘s once Hall of Fame-level career has seen an unexpected spiral because of mounting legal issues and the looming bankruptcy. Amid this crushing financial crisis, the former wide receiver recently put his $4 million mansion up for sale, and he already has a potential buyer.

“Real estate sources tell us there were multiple offers on the house,” per TMZ Sports. “But someone has swooped in and offered to buy it at full price in cash.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyMixtapez (@mymixtapez) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT



Brown’s property is in Odessa, Florida, which is about 25 miles from Tampa, where he played for two years (2020 and 2021), representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It hit the real estate market for sale on March 18, 2026, for about $4 million, and it seems like Brown has found a buyer in. just 10 days.

Where Does Osu Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

The property’s quick turnaround was expected, given the wide range of amenities it comes with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the moment you arrive, the estate unfolds with an impressive sense of scale and arrival,” the property’s listing says. “Inside, soaring ceilings, a dramatic winding staircase, and a breathtaking two-story wall of clerestory windows flood the home with natural light while framing sweeping lake views.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown’s mansion is a 13,000-square-foot property that comes with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It has a temperature-regulated garage that can hold approximately 11 vehicles. Moreover, the mansion comes with a pool and a private dock with a lift.

The former WR spent twelve seasons in the NFL, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and lastly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Besides winning Super Bowl LV with the Bucs, he became a seven-time Pro Bowler, establishing himself as one of the prolific receivers of his generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given his elite status on the gridiron, the 37-year-old was consistently rewarded with high-paying contracts, taking his total career earnings to $84.9 million. Despite earning millions throughout his illustrious career, he filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida on May 20, 2024.

Per his recent financial condition, he owes about $3 million to eight different creditors while surprisingly claiming his existing assets amount to no more than $50,000. With the successful sale of the currently listed mansion, he could settle the $3 million debt, considering it is priced at $4 million. In addition to the financial burden, the former Pro Bowler is currently involved in legal proceedings in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antonio Brown faces serious charges amid the ongoing financial crisis

Even though Antonio Brown left football in 2021, his post-NFL career has been riddled with continuous turmoil and personal challenges, taking a toll on his life outside the field. If his monetary hardships are not enough, he is currently facing a second-degree attempted murder charge, which is in Miami-Dade County.

The legal charges come from an incident that happened on May 16, 2025. It occurred during a celebrity boxing event involving his former friend, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu. The case is justified under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. The former NFL star reportedly fired two shots at Nantambu, as one bullet grazed his neck, per the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, Brown flew to Dubai to avoid being arrested, but he was brought back to the country in November 2025. Until the case is resolved, the former Steelers player remains under house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor in South Florida. However, he recently traveled to California for medical reasons.

The major hearing about the case is scheduled on June 23, 2026. The charges could reportedly be dismissed if the judge and the defense concur, but if not, the result could be up to 30 years imprisonment based on second-degree attempted murder.