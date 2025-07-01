Barry Sanders’ Ex-Wife Hit With Tragedy but Forced to Help Son After Mom’s Passing

Despite facing personal challenges, the family of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders continues to show remarkable strength and resilience. The former Lions running back made headlines for his heart health awareness campaign. However, his ex-wife, Lauren Campbell, is navigating a difficult personal chapter of her own.

Since divorcing the Pro Football Hall of Famer in February 2012, Lauren has co-parented their three sons—Nick, Nigel, and Noah—with Barry. Recently, however, she suffered a heartbreaking loss. And that was the passing of her beloved mother. It’s a pain no one can truly prepare for. Now, Lauren finds herself in the dual role of grieving daughter and devoted mother. She navigated grief while remaining a steady presence for her children.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren shared her determination to stay strong for her youngest son, Noah, who recently celebrated a major milestone—his high school prom. Noah, a football player like his father, attends Birmingham Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan, where he plays running back.

Barry Sanders speaks during the ceremony to unveil his statue outside of Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Lauren proudly posted glimpses of Noah’s prom night. She included a special ride provided by Les Stanford Buick GMC in Ferndale, Michigan. “Dragged myself to help Noah pick up a special ride for the night…” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories. Hence, reflecting both her grief and her resolve to be there for her son.

In one clip, Noah is stepping into a luxurious GMC HUMMER EV. Lauren, who was married to Barry Sanders for 12 years (from 2000 to 2012), shared another story showing Noah getting dressed for the big night. In fact, she tagged State and Liberty Clothing Company. “Boy clean!” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Lauren continued to express her excitement and support. She captioned another post with “Prom Send Off,” and tagged Noah. In a later story, she even gave a sweet shoutout to his prom date, Ava Lorraine. She added the hashtag #groveshighschool and wrote, “Hey Y’all, We’re here!” All of this came shortly after the devastating loss of her mother.

Barry Sanders’ ex-wife shares heartbreaking update about her mom

Recently, Barry Sanders’s ex-wife and TV newscaster Lauren dealt a devastating blow with the passing of her mother. Through an IG post, she shared the heartbreaking update while expressing her sorrow. “My mom passing… It is still unbelievable to me in many ways. My mind has been hijacked processing it all,” she mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAUREN S (@thereallaurensanders)

During this difficult time, Lauren also took a moment to express her gratitude to those who offered prayers, kind words, and support to her family. “And, wow! So much crazy good love and support sent the family’s way. Thank y’all!!!” she wrote.

Even in the immediate aftermath of her mother’s passing, she stood quietly by her son’s side, helping him navigate their shared grief. “Life is wild… Day after Mom passed… It was Noah’s prom. We still had to get up for ‘life,’” she shared. In that moment, she also reflected on what her late mother would have felt. “Mom would’ve loved seeing him sharp and flowing,” she added, holding onto the thought with tenderness.

It’s a moment that speaks volumes about the strength of the Sanders family. These experiences, though painful, seem to be drawing them even closer. Indeed, they are deepening their bond and building a space of trust and understanding. Lauren, now balancing the dual roles of grieving daughter and loving mother, understands that her son still needs her strength, guidance, and presence. In the midst of her sorrow, she continues to show up for him.