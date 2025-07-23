Bears News: Caleb Williams Suffers From Patrick Mahomes’ Problem As Ben Johnson Faces Defining Test

“I would love for him this season to complete 70% of his balls,” Bears’ HC Ben Johnson expressed high hopes for his rising quarterback, Caleb Williams. In his rookie campaign, the former USC standout threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Now, following a disappointing 5-12 season, expectations are higher than ever for him to level up. Wearing No. 18, he’s long flashed elite potential, drawing comparisons to some of the game’s greats. Some even believe that his arm talent mirrors that of Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. But does his style really resemble the Super Bowl champ?

Whether he is or not, Calib Williams is confident to carve out his own identity in the league. He’s focused on proving himself step by step. “Obviously, I’m not Patrick Mahomes, and I’m not in his brain, but things that he does physically that I don’t think that I can’t do. Hopefully, soon I’ll be able to see him,” Williams said when asked about the comparisons. While he had a graceful answer to all the questions about their similar playing style, the young quarterback couldn’t quite escape one issue that the Chiefs’ star Mahomes reportedly faces, too.

But before that, broadcasting member Colin Cowherd spoke about another issue that has been troubling the Bears. Considering the quarterback’s recent troubles and criticism, Cowherd touched upon the situation with the Bears and their quarterback. He believes that certain aspects, such as holding onto the ball too long or missing easy shots, can be improved through coaching.

“He (Caleb Williams) holds on to the ball too long. You can coach your way out of that. He misses layups, easy stuff. You can coach your way out of that. Sometimes I think he plays a little hero ball from time to time. You can coach your way out of that. You can’t get bigger and stronger and faster,” he said.

He argued that traits such as size, arm strength, and athleticism are less coachable compared to skills like pocket presence or accuracy. He even went on to talk about Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Cowherd explained how these two QBs have elevated their games over time.

“That’s not going to work. So all of his traits are correctable and coachable,” he said as he called out the Bears coach, Johnson. He understands how tough his challenge is for Williams. However, he explained, “You would like to think that over the course of practice we’re completing 70% or more, or that’s hard to just magically arise in a game. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one we’re going to strive for,” he said.

Cowherd also drew comparisons between the Bears’ star and Patrick Mahomes. He believed that sometimes talented players like these two are “really hard” to coach. And well, Williams might not have the same traits as the Chiefs‘ star, but he might have to battle the same issues as Mahomes. And Cowherd is perhaps not the only one who has issues with the duo.

Veteran writer points out issues with Caleb Williams

The Bears# 19 is one of the talented quarterbacks in the NFL this season. However, it seems not everyone is convinced of his pairing with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The veteran NFL writer Frank Cooney has pointed out his concerns regarding how well the quarterback fits into Johnson’s system.

“While the team still tries to justify this No. 1 pick by rearranging furniture, I stick to pre-draft concerns that, despite displays of magicianry, Williams has flaws hard-wired into his game (can you say Hero ball?) that will take time to fix,” Cooney wrote. Cooney’s biggest concern centers around Williams’s lack of experience under center.

Some NFL experts are still doubtful. As said, one of the big concerns is that Williams gets sacked too often. This is something that also showed up in his college days. Some analysts believe this problem could still limit the team’s success. If Williams can learn to make quicker decisions, things could improve.

Still, there’s reason for hope. Johnson’s reputation as a creative and adaptable play-caller suggests he won’t force Williams into a rigid system. Instead, he’s likely to blend Williams’s strengths with the foundational principles of his own offense. If the two can meet in the middle and grow together, what may look rocky now could turn into one of the NFL’s most innovative duos in time.