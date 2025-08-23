Bears’ Victory Over Chiefs Dampened as Ben Johnson Shares Sad Update on Young DE’s Injury

The Chicago Bears pulled off a thrilling comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs, clawing back from a 17-point deficit to win 29-27 at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans in the city of fountains erupted when the Bears completed the improbable rally, but the excitement quickly shifted when Coach Ben Johnson turned the conversation toward second-year defensive end Austin Booker.

Interestingly, Booker had been making waves throughout the preseason, showing flashes that hinted at a breakout season. Unfortunately, the momentum stalled when he left Chicago’s week two preseason clash with an injury that looked serious on the field. While the Bears had already confirmed that cornerback Terrell Smith would miss the entire 2025 season, the silence around Booker only fueled speculation—until now, that is.

As per reporter Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., “#Bears head coach Ben Johnson gave an injury update on defensive end Austin Booker, saying he’ll be out a few weeks with a knee.” This revelation complicates things for Johnson’s Bears. If there’s a weak link in Chicago’s reshaped roster, it’s the defensive end spot, and losing Booker, even temporarily, leaves a noticeable gap in the pass rush and defensive rotations.

Meanwhile, general manager Ryan Poles has been hunting for a reliable partner to line up opposite 2023 Pro Bowler Montez Sweat, but options have been scarce. The Bears did invest heavily in Dayo Odeyingbo during free agency, hoping for upside, but the gamble carries risk. With Booker sidelined, Johnson will be eager to get him back on the field and start integrating him into the rotation as soon as possible.

Interestingly, Booker’s story is a classic high-risk, high-reward tale. Despite limited college action, he exploded onto the scene in 2023 with 8 sacks and 12 tackles-for-loss. That potential pushed Chicago to trade a 2025 draft pick just to get him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft after missing out on their original selections. Now, with Johnson tasked with developing him into an NFL starter, a sophomore breakout season could be possible as soon as he returns.