Ben Johnson Adds $840K Weapon to Fix Bears Defense as Caleb Williams Disappoints at Training

Chicago’s lakefront breeze carries more than the scent of summer grilling these days; it carries whispers. Whispers about a defense needing glue and a golden-armed rookie searching for his rhythm. Enter stage left, the journeyman safety, who the Bears will sign after a standout workout. He was earlier signed for a 1-year, $840,000 contract with the New England Patriots. Exit stage right, temporarily: the effortless precision everyone expected from Caleb Williams. At Halas Hall, the script isn’t following the preseason hype reel.

It’s Mark Perry. Perry isn’t a household name. He’s the quintessential NFL grinder: multiple college games split between Colorado and TCU, racking up 233 tackles (166 solo), 3 INTs, and 10 PDs. He’s the dude with the 4.37-second 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical from his Pro Day, bouncing through Dolphins, Texans, Patriots, and Titans practice squads like a pinball before landing in Chicago.

His tape? Think less “human highlight reel,” more reliable Swiss Army knife – solid in run support, capable in coverage, a special-teams demon. He’s the kind of low-risk, high-potential depth piece Ben Johnson’s new regime craves, especially behind Kevin Byard. Think of him like finding a perfectly rated 75-overall safety in Madden’s late free agency – not flashy, but fills a crucial gap.

Meanwhile, the air around the Bears’ offensive field feels… thicker. Caleb Williams, the anointed savior, the dude who shattered USC records and waltzed off with a Heisman, is facing the humbling crucible of NFL camp. Reports aren’t about laser dimes and jaw-dropping escapes.

Growing pains and grind: Ben Johnson’s no-nonsense approach

They’re about frustration. “Quarterback Caleb Williams was not sharp, having a few errant throws that were out of reach for his receivers,” noted Bear Report’s Zack Pearson. Worse? His elite targets aren’t bailing him out: “DJ Moore had a few drops, including one on a wide-open crossing route… and there was one from Colston Loveland down near the five-yard line that potentially could have been a score.”

It’s the kind of practice that makes you mutter, ‘C’mon man,’ like a disappointed coach in a classic sports flick. This isn’t the Caleb Williams Show anyone tuned in for.

This is where Ben Johnson’s fingerprints are all over the operation, even on the defensive signing. Johnson doesn’t deal in handouts or hype. His mantra, echoed by players like Tyrique Stevenson, is pure grind: “We putting money in the bank every day. … This league don’t know what’s coming for them because we putting in daily deposits every day.”

For Perry, that $840K contract is merely an invitation to earn his keep through relentless special teams effort and defensive execution. For Williams, it’s a stark reminder: “If you want to play, you’ve got to go earn it. If you want a role, you’ve got to go earn it.” No draft pedigree exempts you. Johnson demands more than just winning; he demands “dominance.”

Perry represents the kind of under-the-radar, high-motor player Johnson values – a potential hidden gear in the defensive machine. Williams represents the immense, yet currently sputtering, engine of the Bears’ future. One is arriving with something to prove for peanuts; the other is battling the weight of expectation worth millions.

In the poetic, often brutal, beauty of an NFL training camp, both narratives are unfolding simultaneously under the Chicago sun. The season’s story hinges on whether the safety finds his footing quickly and the quarterback rediscovers his golden touch, transforming camp frustration into regular-season fireworks. The deposits are being made daily. The league is watching.

After holding an intense 87-play private workout with Moore and Odunze just days before, the disconnect on the actual field is palpable. The precision, the connection, is missing. Why is Johnson shielding him from live preseason snaps on NFL Network? The question hangs like a poorly thrown deep ball: Are the Bears hiding something? Or are they simply protecting a young QB navigating inevitable, if jarring, growing pains?