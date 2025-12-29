Ben Johnson Assigns Blame for Bears’ Loss After Caleb Williams Fails on Final Play

The Chicago Bears fell to the San Francisco 49ers with just four points separating them. It could’ve easily been the other way around if the Niners hadn’t forced an interception in the final play to hold on to the lead. Frustrated by the defeat, Bears HC Ben Johnson isn’t pointing fingers at anyone but himself.

“We didn’t quite get aligned in the formation we wanted to. It’s on me; I didn’t give him (Caleb Williams) the call fast enough,” the head coach said in the post-game presser.

Chicago had one last chance, and they made the most of it until the very end. With 2:15 left in regulation, Caleb Williams led an urgent drive, moving the ball quickly and keeping the pressure on San Francisco’s defense. The Bears converted a crucial fourth-and-5, pushing themselves into goal-to-go territory with four seconds remaining.

The Bears had no timeouts left when Williams spiked the ball on first-and-goal to stop the clock. Just moments earlier, Colston Loveland and D’Andre Swift had connected on a hook-and-ladder that put the ball at the 2-yard line. It was just one final scoring chance that could not be wasted.

Caleb Williams took one last shot, firing a pass toward Jahdae Walker in the end zone, but it skipped off the turf just short of him, sealing the 49ers’ win. Williams had kept the play alive by slipping away from pressure, drifting left, then turning his shoulders to throw back across his body, giving his receiver a chance that ultimately fell inches shy. It was gutting.

Johnson admitted afterward that he wanted the Bears lined up differently on that final snap. The call came late. It wasn’t on Caleb Williams at all.

Still, there was plenty to like from Williams. He finished with 330 passing yards and two touchdowns, steady for most of the night and poised when it mattered most. The loss doesn’t fall squarely on him. And it doesn’t really fall on Johnson either.

If anything, the larger concern sits on the other side of the ball. Chicago’s defense continues to be far too easy to move against, and that reality keeps putting the offense in positions where it has to be perfect.

The Bears’ defense gave 49ers the win

San Francisco moved the ball however it wanted. By the end of the night, the numbers looked nightmarish. The 49ers racked up 496 total yards, 32 first downs, and six touchdowns. It came through the air. It came on the ground. It came from everywhere, and the Bears’ defense had no answers.

It didn’t start that way, though. Chicago actually landed the first punch. On the opening play, Jaylon Johnson got a hand on the ball, popping it into the air for T.J. Edwards, who took it 34 yards. But one splash play doesn’t carry you through four quarters. You need it snap after snap. They didn’t have it.

The San Francisco 49ers offense settled in and never let go. Brock Purdy was in total control, finishing 24-of-33 for 303 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He hurt Chicago with his legs, too, adding 28 rushing yards and two more scores. Christian McCaffrey did as well, piling up 140 yards on 23 carries.

That’s the troubling part. When a defense gives up production like that, it’s hard to ignore. You start wondering what this looks like against other offenses down the line. Against the Rams. Against the Patriots. With the postseason approaching, this kind of vulnerability just isn’t sustainable.

But let’s focus on the short-term picture for a second. The loss officially ends any hope of the No. 1 seed. Chicago can still lock up the No. 2 seed with a win over the Detroit Lions next week, or with a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Washington Commanders. The only way the Bears slip to No. 3 is with a loss paired with an Eagles win.

Ben Johnson needs to play his starters and take care of business next week.