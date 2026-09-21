Ben Johnson Delivers Update on Caleb Williams After Bears QB Was Carted Off vs. Vikings

Caleb Williams helped the Chicago Bears put together one of the league’s biggest offensive performances in Week 1. But one week later, the quarterback was leaving Soldier Field on a cart, with the Bears suddenly facing questions about how long they would have to play without him. Now, Bears fans have an update but hardly the one they’d have wanted.

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Williams suffered a right hamstring injury during Chicago’s 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bears quarterback underwent an MRI Monday morning, and head coach Ben Johnson later provided an update on his status.

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“It sounds like it’s going to be a week-to-week deal for him,” Johnson said during an appearance on ESPN 1000. “I’ve got to still talk with our trainer. We’ll do that here shortly and I’ll have the lowdown from him. But it sounds like it’s week-to-week but will likely miss some time.”

Johnson was asked whether the Bears had potentially avoided a more serious injury. He was careful not to make that determination yet but sounded relieved that Williams did not appear to suffer a knee injury.

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“Yeah, potentially,” Johnson said. “Potentially. You know, we’ll see. He’s tough and he comes back from these types of things, I think, better than the average human being. So, we’ll see.”

The injury came midway through the fourth quarter with Chicago trying to make a late push. After running back Kyle Monangai converted a fourth down, Williams rolled left on first-and-goal from the Minnesota 6-yard line, faked a short pass and started toward the end zone.

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He suddenly buckled without contact and grabbed at his right leg. Williams tried to get back up before two trainers helped him off the field. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before the Bears brought out the cart.

Williams appeared emotional as he was taken toward the locker room but raised his arm and gave the crowd a thumbs-up.

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Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel appeared to be near Williams when he went down but said afterward that he did not make contact with the quarterback.

“I was just chasing him,” Ginkel said. “I dove, missed him, and then he just went down. I hope he’s OK.”

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At the time of his departure, Williams had completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards and an interception. He also rushed five times for 42 yards.

Tyson Bagent replaced him and nearly helped the Bears pull off a late comeback. Bagent finished 5-of-9 for 54 yards and moved Chicago into Minnesota territory on the final drive, but the Vikings eventually sacked him on fourth down to end the game.

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Bagent could now be in line for his first start since 2023 if Williams cannot recover in time for Chicago’s Monday night matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on September 29.

The timing gives Williams extra days to recover, but a hamstring injury can be difficult for a mobile quarterback who relies heavily on his legs. Johnson also indicated that the team still needs more information before determining a timetable.

Williams had opened the season with 269 passing yards and four total touchdowns during the Week 1 clash against the Carolina Panthers. The Bears now have to prepare for the possibility that their starting quarterback will not be available against Philadelphia.

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After a 59-point outburst against Carolina in Week 1, Chicago managed only three points against Minnesota. The Bears will have to figure out whether Bagent can keep the offense moving if Williams’ hamstring keeps him on the sideline.