The Chicago Bears pulled off a comeback in their preseason finale, overcoming a 17-point hole to edge out the Kansas City Chiefs, 29-27. From the very first snap, it was clear that the Bears’ starters were finding their rhythm a bit off. That includes Caleb Williams, too.

Williams’ game quickly became a highlight reel of missteps. It began with a botched snap and handoff, followed by a false start, a throwaway, and a completion that came up short of the sticks. The Bears capitalized with back-to-back three-and-outs, keeping the Chiefs frustrated. Yet, when the red zone finally opened for the Chiefs, Williams managed to show a flash of his potential. During a sharp two-minute drill, he connected with Rome Odunze for their first touchdown.

However, Williams’ performance came under scrutiny during the post-game conference. Reports asked Ben Johnson about Caleb Williams taking a sack after holding onto the ball for nearly five seconds. But he soon flipped Williams’ blunder into gold, saying, “Sounds like good protection.” Johnson isn’t worried about Williams’ sack; he was happy to see Williams’ team come back and win the game. After all, winning matters in the game!

The Bears’ defense had a rough night against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense, conceding 17 points in just three series. Chicago’s pass rush barely registered, and with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon sidelined, Mahomes dissected the secondary with precision. Ultimately, the Bears’ comeback heroics came from backup quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Fresh off a two-year, $10 million extension, Bagent orchestrated three second-half touchdowns, including the game-winner to undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker. The performance not only showcased Bagent’s poise under pressure but also emphasized the Bears’ ability to rally when it mattered most, leaving the Chiefdom stunned and the City of Fountains buzzing with a late-night thrill.