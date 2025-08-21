Ben Johnson Gives Honest Relationship Update With Dan Campbell After Lions HC’s Strong Warning to Bears

Despite dominating the entire NFC with a 15-2 record, the Detroit Lions couldn’t succeed beyond the divisional round in the playoffs. Just a day later, Ben Johnson bid farewell. Sounds a bit odd, right? Perhaps. Still, for most of the Summer, it was thought there was no bad blood between the former OC and the Lions. Well, the franchise may not hold any grudges, but head coach Dan Campbell certainly does. And looks like Johnson knows it very well.

When the Chicago Bears fired Matt Eberflus, it was widely known that they were looking for a head coach to help develop former No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. What’s interesting is that Johnson’s name was never linked to them until the headlines revealed on January 20 that he had been hired by the Bears. It was the day after Detroit’s devastating loss to the Washington Commanders. Though Johnson had said that he considers Campbell “more than a colleague,” it’s been eight months, and he hasn’t heard a single word from his ‘friend.’

In the recent appearance on the Up & Adams podcast with Kay Adams, the Bears head coach revealed how his friendly texts with Campbell have been stopped since he left the D. “My phone has been quiet for a while,” he sarcastically said before both of them burst into laughter. However, Campbell’s mention of Johnson and his new team wasn’t so casual and funny. Given how he ended his contact with Johnson, it’s safe to say that Campbell felt betrayed. After all, Johnson was the reason the Lions dominated the entire league offensively. During his conversation with WXYZ Sports Director Brad Galli, Campbell finally broke his silence on facing his former offensive coordinator and his new team.

“We’re out for blood” —no, that’s not our words, but Campbell’s warnings to the Bears. “I want to beat them, we want to beat them, I’m sure they want to beat us.” Perhaps they can, who knows? However, Detroit is standing with a 1-1 record in the preseason. Whereas Chicago tied with the Dolphins in the preseason opener and destroyed the Bills with a 38-0 victory. That’s what happens when a league’s top offensive commander joins you as HC. Of course, it’s a heartbreak for the Lions.

If we take his words, he and Johnson still share a good bond and even crossed paths in the offseason. However, those sentiments weren’t echoed by Johnson. Whatever the case might be, the two clashes set between the Bears and Lions this season (Sep 14 & in Jan) may cut the ice with the tension on the field. But no one said it wouldn’t be fun to watch!

Ben Johnson sticks to the winning game plan

After how things ended for the Windy City last season, their progress has been steady this offseason. However, as the mastermind behind the NFL’s most creative and deadly offense led the command this preseason, fans couldn’t help but pick similarities between the strategies of the new Bears with those of the Lions’ last season. Is Johnson reading the same playbook?

From the looks of it, yes. “This is the same game plan in preseason that I’ve done for the past four years, so the plays should look the same,” Johnson said. And, of course, it’s working, but that doesn’t mean he can’t think of something new. He teased the fans, especially now with the Lions as the rivals. The regular season would uncover some exciting things. “So the plays should probably look the same. We just dusted off an old one, and the guys are going out there executing at a high level right now.“

Instead of altering every player and play, Johnson has been focusing on what the players “do best.” With plenty of offensive weapons like DJ Moore, Cole Kmet, Rome Odunze, and D’Andre Swift, the head coach is dedicating all his energy to placing each and every player in the best advantageous position to aid Williams. If they continue in this moment, ruling the NFC North wouldn’t be easy for the Lions.