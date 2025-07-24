Ben Johnson Loses It at Caleb Williams After Bears HC Put Too Much Pressure on QB

Training camp is only beginning, but the drama is already here? The Chicago Bears are back at Halas Hall, and they wasted no time getting right to business. The energy just feels different with them this season. With Ben Johnson taking over as head coach and Caleb Williams, once again, stepping into the franchise quarterback role, the Bears are entering a new era, but the start doesn’t seem well, mainly for the QB.

We all know that the team is coming off a disappointing 5-12 season; hence, the reset button has been hit. Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, and the rest of the team are aiming to turn the page with a fresh offensive scheme and a renewed culture of accountability. However, old habits die hard, and that was the case with the team during a closed practice on Wednesday. After a series of sloppy plays marred the session, Johnson’s hard edge turned into fire. And it was Caleb Williams who faced the brunt of it.

During their first practice at the training camp, the Bears’ offense stumbled early. Williams opened 11-on-11 drills by throwing an interception to linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Timing and communication were off. But what followed became the real story of the day. According to Adam Hoge of the CHGO Bears podcast, Ben Johnson snapped during a 7-on-7 session after multiple errors. “We saw Ben get in Caleb’s, you know what, during seven-on-sevens about something…I don’t know what it was about, but he wasn’t happy, and he was screaming at him,” Hoge said. And the result? Johnson yelled, “You’re out,” per Dov Kleiman.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Scott Bair of Marquee Sports has also confirmed that the Bears’ offense had failed to line up correctly multiple times during practice. Johnson initially allowed them to fix the issue themselves. But by the third error, his frustration boiled over. The third mistake was a miscommunication within the offense. Williams then attempted to re-huddle the offense, but Johnson had seen enough. The head coach was heard shouting, “You’re out!”. Then, in a rare move, he pulled the entire first-team offense and replaced them with the second unit, led by veteran Case Keenum. It wasn’t just a correction. It was a message.

“That’s on par for Ben,” tight end Cole Kmet told reporters. “If you’re not doing it right, he’s gonna get you out and he’s not going to just see that stuff continue…When that type of stuff happens, we’ve got guys now missing out on reps – and those are opportunities for guys to make a team.”, Kmet further added. The tone was set early by Johnson: rookie or not, you’re held to the standard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Caleb Williams cope with the pressure?

Johnson’s reaction raises a larger issue within the Bears’ system. As the team’s 2024 Draft No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams is just beginning his NFL journey. But the expectations are already high. In his first NFL season, the quarterback threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, with just 6 interceptions. However, Ben Johnson had said, “I would love for him this season to complete 70% of his balls.” Williams is learning a brand-new system and stepping into the most high-pressure job in Chicago sports. So, is the coaching staff pushing Caleb Williams too hard, too soon?

via Imago May 28, 2025, Lake Forest, Il, USA: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams speaks after practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Lake Forest, Illinois. Lake Forest USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250528_zaf_m67_014 Copyright: xBrianxCassellax Lake Forest USA – ZUMA0820 0820939254st Copyright: xIMAGO/BrianxCassellax

Mark Carman did not mince words when talking about Williams’ performance in practice. “Today was just bad,” he said. “They had to pull the offense off the field. (Williams) wasn’t getting them lined up… He rolled right on one play, Cole Kmet’s wide open right in front of him. He ended up running out of bounds.” This wasn’t just a bad day. Reports from the spring indicated Williams struggled with basic tasks. Now, add public corrections and vocal coaching, and the pressure intensifies. Some fear it could shake his confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Johnson appears to be treating Williams less like a rookie and more like a starter expected to perform. To Williams’ credit, he hasn’t shown pushback. He remained focused, stayed composed, and continued to absorb the workload. Johnson’s approach might seem intense, but it may also reflect belief in his quarterback’s potential. “We’ve gotta be on the details going into practice,” Kmet said. Every moment in camp counts.

This is the NFL. There are no warm-up laps. And Johnson isn’t here to babysit anyone. That being said, the Bears must also ask if the pressure they’re applying is productive or potentially overwhelming. If Caleb Williams can channel it into growth, the tough love may pay off. If not, the team’s aggressive approach could backfire. Either way, one thing is already certain: training camp in Chicago is going to be anything but quiet.