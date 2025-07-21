Ben Johnson Sees Promise in $10.9M WR as Bears Get Caleb Williams a ‘Dog’

So far, everything Ben Johnson’s asked for in the Windy City has come through. On Friday, the Bears made their rookie splash official—Luther Burden signed the dotted line. The $10.965 million fully guaranteed deal didn’t just grab headlines, it grabbed attention across Chi-Town. And Johnson? He’s been a believer since day one. “Luther? Stud. You saw the highlights, right? He’s a playmaker waiting to happen… Give him a little bit of space and he can make big things happen. A dangerous player, weapon, call him what you want but I see big things in his future,” the new head coach had said back when Burden joined the team. And now with the paperwork done, Johnson’s finally got his weapon.

On that note, this isn’t just another contract. This one turned heads across the league. Burden, the 39th overall pick, just became the first at that slot (similar to many other second-rounders this year) to land a fully guaranteed rookie deal—something that might shake up future negotiations. And truthfully, with his college numbers, it’s hard to argue the payout. At Missouri, Burden caught 192 balls for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns in just 38 games. That’s not just solid—it’s electric. Now he’s not only teaming up with last year’s No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, he’s being positioned as a key figure in shaping this new-look Bears offense.

Meanwhile, the Bears have been methodical with their rookie signings. They secured Colston Loveland, reinforced the trenches with Ozzy Trapilo, and stacked the D-line with Shemar Turner. But once Burden’s deal went through, something shifted in Johnson’s demeanor.

Soon after, the new Bears head coach made his excitement public, reposting Adam Schefter’s announcement with a message that fired up Chi-Town: “Coach Drink told me we’re getting a dog… is that what we’re getting @lutherburden3” he wrote. Burden missed OTAs due to a rookie camp injury, so getting him on the field as camp kicks off was critical. Now, with every rookie reporting on Saturday, Johnson gets to run his first training camp with a full deck starting Wednesday.

Lastly, don’t forget the chip Burden’s carrying. After sliding further than expected in the draft, he said it himself: “That’s staying with me forever. Everybody who passed up on me gotta pay.” Now, with the Bears backing him fully and Caleb Williams leading the charge, it’s time to turn that fire into highlight reels.

Bears banking on Williams-Burden spark to turn the tide in the Windy City

To kick things off, there’s already chatter across the Windy City—and even beyond—about whether Caleb Williams and Luther Burden III could form the league’s next great quarterback-receiver combo. With Burden joining an offense shaped by head coach Ben Johnson and operated by the former USC star, the stage is set. And when the Bears start lighting up Soldier Field, fans across Chicagoland may finally feel like the wait was worth it.

Meanwhile, Burden didn’t just show up out of nowhere. His college résumé speaks for itself—147 receptions, 1,888 yards, and 15 touchdowns in just two seasons at Mizzou. That’s why he went No. 39 overall as the second-highest rated draft pick in program history. On the flip side, Williams had a decent rookie run himself—3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions—and that’s with a team still figuring things out around him.

Still, not everyone’s convinced. Williams may’ve been the top pick in the 2024 Draft, but with a 62.5% completion rate and 6.3 yards per attempt, critics argue he played it safe. That said, he wasn’t reckless—he just played smart, adjusting to the league without forcing things. Plus, Burden doesn’t have to fight for reps in a crowded receiver room. With DJ Moore and Rome Odunze flanking him, he’s expected to contribute immediately.

Even better, the fit with Ben Johnson’s offense looks like a recipe for fireworks. Williams could very well become one of the best signal-callers Chicago has ever seen, and Burden—explosive, versatile, and a route-running technician—can be his perfect match. Their styles just click, and together, they might finally flip the switch on the Bears’ long-stalled offense.

Caleb and Burden have the potential to script the standout rookie receiver conversations this year. Of course, they’ll have stiff competition—Stroud and Higgins in Houston, Herbert and Harris with the Chargers, and Love-Golden in Green Bay—but Chicago might just have the most thrilling duo of the bunch.