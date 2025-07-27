Ben Johnson Throws Caleb Williams In the Deep End Amid Bears QB’s Struggles

The whistle shrieked, slicing through the humid Lake Forest air like a poorly thrown out-route. On the first day of Bears training camp, Ben Johnson didn’t just set the tone; he detonated it. His starting offense, a unit dripping with offseason hype and pricey upgrades, trudged off the field mid-drill. Misaligned routes. Sloppy communication. A rookie mistake from a second-year QB carrying the weight of a city starved for competence. It wasn’t an ejection; it was an exclamation point. “Accountability,” Johnson’s steely gaze seemed to say. Welcome to the deep end, Caleb Williams.

“These guys, all of them, they’ve shown up,” Johnson clarified later to Stacey Dales, batting down the ‘kicked them out’ narrative like a poorly aimed screen pass. “They’ve competed from day one. This is a very focused, intentional group right now.” The focus is undeniable.

The execution? That’s the white-knuckle ride Bears fans are strapped into. At the eye of this storm is Williams, the former No. 1 pick whose dazzling rookie records (3,541 yards, 20 TDs, a league-high 68 sacks absorbed) now feel like a prelude to a far more complex symphony Johnson is demanding he conduct. Forget sandlot magic.

This is about precision under pressure. “We are loading his plate up,” Johnson stated, the casualness belying the intensity. “We wanna see how much he can handle. It’s a lot easier to put too much on and then scale it back if necessary than do too little and then wish that we could have pushed the envelope a little bit more.”

The early returns? Let’s just say the Ferrari’s engine is sputtering on the test track. Williams, accustomed to the wide-open playgrounds of Oklahoma and USC where improvisation reigned supreme, is now navigating Johnson’s dense forest of pre-snap motion, layered route concepts, and anticipation throws. Think trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded while linebackers scream at you. Hesitation on reads.

Weapons everywhere, but timing is the trigger

Check-downs bailing too early. Throws arriving a tick late into coverage. It’s the natural friction of raw talent meeting intricate design. “I notice from when he gets the play call to when he breaks the huddle, there’s a lot more confidence to his whole process,” Johnson observed, finding shards of progress in the debris. “We look like a unit right now when we break the huddle. After the snap, we’re not quite where we need to be.” The gap between looking the part and playing it under live fire is the Grand Canyon Johnson needs Williams to leap.

The supporting cast is no excuse. DJ Moore’s YAC prowess, Rome Odunze’s downfield threat, the steady Cole Kmet, and the exciting rookie Coleston Loveland – this isn’t a barren cupboard. It’s a weapons locker worthy of a ‘Call of Duty’ loadout. But even the most devastating arsenal is useless if the trigger-puller is still deciphering the manual. Johnson knows the rhythm must click, especially against defenses designed to disrupt it.

He pointed directly at his own new DC, Dennis Allen, whose units are notorious for throwing quarterbacks into disarray: “Scheming against the DA defense is so difficult. Those corners on the outside—they’re gonna challenge, they’re gonna press, they’re not gonna give you anything. Even when they’re off, we’re gonna get reroutes underneath, so the timing of the passing game gets disrupted right away.” If Williams can’t solve Johnson’s offense before facing Allen’s press-man chaos in practice, Sundays will feel like facing the final boss on nightmare mode.

The clock isn’t just ticking; it’s pounding like a kick drum. Chicago’s early schedule – Vikings, Lions, Cowboys, Raiders – is less a soft landing and more a gauntlet lined with pass rushers salivating at the sight of last year’s sack magnet. A 1-3 stumble out the gate before the Week 5 bye isn’t just possible; it’s probable if the offensive engine isn’t purring.

Johnson’s gamble is monumental: overload the rookie phenom now, endure the ugly practice interceptions (‘You touch that hot stove… learn not to touch it again,’ ), and trust the brilliance will eventually sync with the system. There’s no patience for a slow burn in Chicago. Not after handing Johnson the keys and mortgaging the future on Williams’ arm.

It’s sink or swim in the deep end. Johnson isn’t throwing a life raft; he’s teaching Williams to breathe underwater. “He’s right on track,” the coach insists, a statement carrying the weight of a franchise’s fragile hope. The track just happens to be steep, narrow, and lined with All-Pro defenders. The season hinges on how fast the pupil learns to navigate it.