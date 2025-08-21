Ben Johnson’s Bears Finally Break Concerning QB Trend After $10M Decision for Caleb Williams’ Backup

A new era is being ushered in! The Bears finally have their QB1 locked in after an offseason of doubt, with Caleb Williams at the center. He proved himself by dismantling the Bills (August 18) with a 38-0 statement win. The debate now shifts toward the No. 2 spot, as offense depth is a major focus after last season’s historic high of 68 sacks. After years of instability under Matt Eberflus, the shift under offensive-minded coach Ben Johnson has brought a new identity to Halas Hall. The quarterback culture has experienced a glowup, not just in production but also in how the franchise values and pays its signal-callers.

The Chicago Bears and backup quarterback Tyson Bagent reached an agreement on a two-year, $10 million extension through 2027. His new contract, which could rise to $16 million with incentives, begins after the upcoming season. Bagent was entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, and the franchise chose to secure his future early. This keeps him in Chicago for the long haul, giving the Bears stability behind Caleb Williams.

What makes this move striking is its rarity. The Bears have not extended a quarterback in years (11 to be exact)! Athletic writer Kevin Fishbain pointed out in an X post, “Tyson Bagent is the first Bears quarterback to receive a contract extension since … Jay Cutler in January 2014.” Chicago’s long and troubled quarterback history explains why this decision feels different. As Caleb’s father, Carl Williams, bluntly said in an ESPN excerpt from Seth Wickersham’s American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, “Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die.” But the curse seems to have lifted.

Bagent now prepares for his third season with the Bears after joining as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He surprised many by starting four games as a rookie and winning two of them. Across nine career appearances, he gained valuable reps and experience. Last season, in 2024, he took the field in four games and completed both of his pass attempts for 11 yards. For a former undrafted player, those flashes carried weight in a city that has seen little consistency under center.

This preseason has further boosted his stock. Bagent’s 91.4 passer rating ranks as the third-best in the league among quarterbacks with at least 40 attempts. That edge brings not only security for the Bears but also competition for Caleb Williams. Chicago, still the only original NFL team without a 4,000-yard passer or a 30-touchdown season, in a 16-game era, needs both its quarterbacks to keep pushing. Williams threw for 3,541 yards last year, and with Ben Johnson guiding the offense, sharper play lies ahead. Bagent has shown no signs of complacency and remains determined to extend his unlikely quarterback journey as far as it will go.

Ben Johnson’s tight bond with No. 2 QB

For Tyson Bagent, signing the new deal was a dream realized for the young quarterback. “I think that’s pretty much the only reason why I didn’t just sign then and there a week or so ago,” Bagent said. “That definitely went into it. But kind of like I said, being around this staff and this offense, especially this staff, the offensive staff, I think that has just been the biggest part in the decision besides just how much I love the city of Chicago, how comfortable I am with everybody, but yeah, that certainly played a role into it.” His words revealed the gratitude and understanding for the opportunity.

That confidence in the team mirrors the confidence the Bears staff has in him. Head coach Ben Johnson has been open about his faith in Bagent’s ability to lead. “I don’t think there’s any question about it,” Johnson said. “I mean, I’ve really been blown away by his approach from the spring to start of camp to where we are now. He does a tremendous job knowing what to do, how to do it and getting it done. So I don’t think you can have enough talent in that room.” For Johnson, Bagent has proven he can carry the role of a starter.

Johnson’s belief extends to the depth of the entire quarterback group. He praised the quality that fills the Bears’ quarterback room. “I think we actually have one of the best rooms in the NFL, certainly that I’ve been around in my career from top to bottom,” Johnson said. “I mean, we’ve got three, four guys that that can play in this league. And so I feel really strongly about where we’re at right there.” Bagent’s command of the offense makes him a steady resource in the film room alongside Caleb Williams. It is an unusual setup for a backup, but one that Bagent embraces.