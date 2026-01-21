Bears’ Biggest Roster Needs: Ben Johnson Picks ‘Fierce’ Texas Longhorns LB in 2026 Mock Draft

The Chicago Bears‘ late-game magic fell a bit short in their 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams during the second round of the playoffs. Yet this is a franchise on the way up, as head coach Ben Johnson brought a new culture and winning ways to the organization.
The offense rounded out in 2025, and the offseason focus is expected to be on defense.
Chicago Bears’ Needs
Edge Rusher
The Bears’ pass rush starts and stops with Montez Sweat, and a player opposite the former Commanders edge rusher is needed. Look for the Bears to be in the trade market for Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson during the offseason.
Defensive Back
Three starters in the secondary, safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard, as well as cornerback Nahshon Wright, could all be headed for free agency. Expect the Bears to make a push to bring at least one of them back.
Linebacker
Veteran Tremaine Edwards could be on his way out, and a starter as well as depth is needed at the position.
Chicago Bears Mock Draft
ROUND 1: Anthony Hill Jr./LB/Texas
It’s doubtful that any of the top pass rushers fall to the Bears in the bottom section of the first round. Hence, they will look to the second level on defense.
Hill is a fast, fierce linebacker who covers a ton of ground and makes plays all over the field. A receiver will also be a consideration at this spot.
ROUND 2: Zion Young/DE-Edge/Missouri
Young is a perfect fit in the Bears’ four-man front. He’s a terrific edge rusher who gives effort against the run. Young has a long frame and should get bigger and stronger as time goes by.
ROUND 3: Earl Little Jr./S/Florida State
Little is an explosive, run-defending safety who stands out against the run while flashing range in center field. He needs more experience, but he has an upside.
ROUND 4: Jude Bowry/T/Boston College
Bowry is a developmental left tackle who struggled with injury and inconsistency in 2025.
He has next-level size, agility, and the footwork to protect the blind side on Sundays, though he’ll need to time polish his game.
