Bears’ Biggest Roster Needs: Ben Johnson Picks ‘Fierce’ Texas Longhorns LB in 2026 Mock Draft

The Chicago Bears‘ late-game magic fell a bit short in their 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams during the second round of the playoffs. Yet this is a franchise on the way up, as head coach Ben Johnson brought a new culture and winning ways to the organization.

The offense rounded out in 2025, and the offseason focus is expected to be on defense.

Chicago Bears’ Needs

Edge Rusher

The Bears’ pass rush starts and stops with Montez Sweat, and a player opposite the former Commanders edge rusher is needed. Look for the Bears to be in the trade market for Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson during the offseason.

Defensive Back

Three starters in the secondary, safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard, as well as cornerback Nahshon Wright, could all be headed for free agency. Expect the Bears to make a push to bring at least one of them back.

Linebacker

Veteran Tremaine Edwards could be on his way out, and a starter as well as depth is needed at the position.

Chicago Bears Mock Draft

ROUND 1: Anthony Hill Jr./LB/Texas

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Kentucky at Texas Nov 23, 2024 Austin, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. 0 celebrates after a stop against the Kentucky Wildcats on fourth down in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRicardoxB.xBrazziellx 20241123_gma_usa_0626

It’s doubtful that any of the top pass rushers fall to the Bears in the bottom section of the first round. Hence, they will look to the second level on defense.

Hill is a fast, fierce linebacker who covers a ton of ground and makes plays all over the field. A receiver will also be a consideration at this spot.

ROUND 2: Zion Young/DE-Edge/Missouri

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 17, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250717_jhp_th5_0212

Young is a perfect fit in the Bears’ four-man front. He’s a terrific edge rusher who gives effort against the run. Young has a long frame and should get bigger and stronger as time goes by.

ROUND 3: Earl Little Jr./S/Florida State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Kent State at Florida State Sep 20, 2025 Tallahassee, Florida, USA Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. 0 before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Tallahassee Doak S. Campbell Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMelinaxMyersx 20250920_cec_av1_203

Little is an explosive, run-defending safety who stands out against the run while flashing range in center field. He needs more experience, but he has an upside.

ROUND 4: Jude Bowry/T/Boston College

Imago November 29th 2025: Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry 71 enters the field in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange. The Syracuse University Orange hosted the Boston College Eagles in a NCAA, College League, USA Football game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. /CSM Syracuse United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_482 Copyright: xJonathanxTencax

Bowry is a developmental left tackle who struggled with injury and inconsistency in 2025.

He has next-level size, agility, and the footwork to protect the blind side on Sundays, though he’ll need to time polish his game.