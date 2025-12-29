C.J. Gardner-Johnson Risks NFL Punishment Over Brock Purdy Incident Against Bears

Essentials Inside The Story One flag wiped out C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s biggest play.

Brock Purdy made the Bears pay immediately.

That moment still hangs over Chicago’s finish.

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a momentum-swinging interception in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 17 clash. But after an officiating decision took it away and handed the Niners a lead, Gardner-Johnson wasn’t happy. And his social media outburst after the game could end up having serious consequences.

The game was tied at 21. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw a pass that Gardner-Johnson read perfectly, pulling down what should’ve been a momentum-shifting pick near the goal line. But before he could celebrate, yellow fabric hit the turf for contact with receiver Ricky Pearsall’s face. The pick vanished, the Niners got the ball at Chicago’s 3-yard line, and Purdy punched it in two plays later on a three-yard scramble. What could have been a defensive stand became a 28-21 deficit in the blink of an eye.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t hide his feelings. He reposted a clip of the call on his X handle with words dripping with disdain. “BS call smh,” he wrote. His anger was understandable. That 42-38 loss to the Niners stung enough without feeling robbed by the officials. And his outburst could be potentially expensive. After all, the NFL doesn’t play around when players call out officials publicly.

The league has established a clear precedent. Just weeks ago, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua got slapped with a $25,000 fine for ripping into referees. Nacua had called them “the worst” on a livestream and suggested they made calls just for TV time. Then, he doubled down with a tweet after losing to the Seattle Seahawks. The league office responded fast.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s situation feels almost identical. A controversial call and an emotional social media post. It is unclear whether the fine notice will show up or not. That penalty didn’t just erase an interception; it handed San Francisco seven points in a game Chicago lost by four. Now, his tweet could cost him thousands and create a distraction nobody needs.

And the timing couldn’t be worse for Chicago, which needs every ounce of focus heading into a season-defining Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions stand between Chicago and NFC dominance

Week 17’s loss dropped the Bears to 11-5. But their path to the No. 2 seed stays simple. Beat the Lions in Week 18, and Chicago locks in the seed. Alternatively, if the Washington Commanders defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, that would also clinch it for Chicago regardless. Losing the No. 2 seed would mean settling for No. 3, but the bigger picture remains intact: Chicago has clinched a playoff berth and controls its destiny.

As for Brock Purdy’s 49ers, they’re fighting for something even bigger. San Francisco faces the Seahawks in Week 18 with the NFC West title and the conference’s No. 1 seed on the line. If the Niners win, they earn the first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That opens the door for a potential rematch with Chicago deep in January.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson could get his revenge. But first, he needs to survive whatever punishment the league office sends his way and help Chicago handle business against a dangerous Lions squad. Focus matters now more than ever before.