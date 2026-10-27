Caddix Officially Steps In To Pay Caleb Williams’ NFL Fine After Bears QB Is Punished for Protecting Himself

Caleb Williams recently found out that shoes can be costly.He was fined nearly $12,000 for wearing Caddix cleats during the Bears’ Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL’s concern was the visible logo on his shoes, as Caddix is not an official league partner. Therefore, Caddix is now taking responsibility. CEO Jack Rasmussen said he is “happy” to pay any fines Williams incurs for wearing the cleats.

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“Caddix responded to Caleb Williams’ $11K NFL fine, saying the Bears QB bought the cleats himself and has no endorsement deal with the brand. The brand will also cover the fine,” Complex Sneakers posted on X.

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The NFL fined the Bears quarterback $11,941 for wearing Tom Brady-backed cleats when he returned from a hamstring injury against the Falcons on October 18. Williams wore the same pair again on Thursday against the New England Patriots, which could put him at risk of another fine.

The league labeled it a uniform violation. Williams has been playing in Caddix cleats, a product from a relatively new company.

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Founder Jack Rasmussen explained why Williams picked them.

“He bought our cleats because they’re the only ones built with SmartStuds to release under injurious load, reducing the force responsible for non-contact knee and ankle injuries,” Jack Rasmussen said.

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Interestingly, the shoes weren’t the real issue. NBC Chicago’s James Neveau noted that the fine came from Williams not covering the Caddix logo.

The NFL only has partnerships with Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, so anyone wearing another brand has to hide the logo. Players also can’t promote a non-partner on game days, from pregame warmups through postgame interviews. The league’s letter to Williams added that everyone was told about this policy before the season started.

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On the other hand, the fine hasn’t slowed Williams down. Across the two games, Williams completed around 75% of his passes for 613 yards and three touchdowns, with no turnovers and an approx.113.9 passer rating. The Bears beat the Patriots 30-24, which moved Chicago to 5-2. They now have a Monday matchup coming against the Seahawks.

Williams not having a shoe deal is unusual, as many first overall picks sign one early in their careers. He has yet to commit to a brand and has worn both Nike and New Balance footwear.

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During his first two NFL seasons, Williams wore Nike cleats. Caddix, meanwhile, has the backing of Tom Brady, who works with the company and wore its cleats at this year’s Fanatics flag football event.

For context, the NFL’s fine for violations such as wearing a uniform with a foreign substance or using an unapproved visor is $5,971. Displaying personal messages or unauthorized logos costs double that. Williams has until Friday to appeal.

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Williams may be $11,941 lighter for now, but with Caddix covering the bill, he’s still the one walking away ahead.