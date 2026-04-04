Caleb Williams Addresses “Iceman” Clash With NBA Legend, Focuses on Maintaining Business Interests

Caleb Williams recently found himself in an off-field controversy with an NBA legend, which required the Chicago Bears QB1 to issue clarification regarding his actions. Williams had an incredible 2025 while leading the Bears to their first playoff since 2010. To capitalize on this success, the USC product attempted to trademark his ‘Iceman’ nickname, which didn’t sit well with the San Antonio Spurs icon, who holds the same moniker. Hence, the 23-year-old clarified his intentions with the decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s funny because I didn’t know my dad probably knows his [Gervin’s] nickname was that,” Caleb Williams said, referring to NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin during an interview with Front Office Sports. “It’s not anything between George and me or anything like that; it’s more or less people making clothing or people making things like that, and I can’t control what people are making of me or anything like that, including putting the name on it. And so it’s just to control that aspect of it. That was the main reason for doing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams’ response comes after his company, Caleb Williams Holding Inc., filed four trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office related to the “Iceman” nickname on March 16. The trademark filing specified that the name will be used for athletic sporting goods and equipment, water bottles, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, hats, eyewear, and downloadable posters and digital trading cards.

Four days later, Gervin Interests LLC filed trademark applications for the terms “Iceman” and “Iceman 44,” which refer to the EMU product’s nickname and the jersey number he wore throughout his NBA career, after which the San Antonio Spurs retired his number in 1987. Therefore, upon witnessing the Bears QB1 file for the same name, Gervin realized that the moniker was already in use.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m quite sure he and I are going to get a chance to talk,” Gervin said, as per ESPN. “I can kind of bet on that. We’re both men. I’m an older man. He’s a younger man. I did a little research on him. What I found out about him is that he respects older athletes. I hate it the most because, man, he’s a special young guy getting ready to come up. His potential is great, and he does have ice in his veins. But that name is already taken up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While it initially seemed that George Gevrin was displeased with Caleb Williams’ decision, the recent statement from the Chicago quarterback suggests there is room for a cross-sport collaboration between the two ice men. While others debate this, Williams has already set his sights on the 2026 season with a powerful message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Williams issues a clear mandate for the upcoming season

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears went from a 5-12 finish in 2024-25 to an NFC North title for the first time since 2018 and earned their first postseason win in 15 years.

As for Williams, in particular, he threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns while leading the Bears to an 11-6 record. Now, for the 2026 season, he intends to maintain and build upon their fighting spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you get knocked down, you get back up, and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s my mindset,” Caleb Williams said as per Trojans Wire. “We never stay down as a team. I think we’ve shown that this year. We keep fighting. Bringing that mentality into next year and then finding ways to bring that hunger for all four quarters in every single game is going to be important and something that we’ll focus on throughout the offseason and throughout next year.”

Caleb Williams has made his intentions clear by confirming that the trademark filing was never intended to step on George Gervin’s legacy; rather, it was a measure to control how his moniker has been used. Similarly, on the football field, the Bears quarterback has his focus already locked in on 2026 and bringing more winning football back to Chicago.