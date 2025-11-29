Caleb Williams Admits to Major Personal Frustration After Clearing Thoughts on the Bears’ Statement Win Over Eagles

The Chicago Bears came out on top in the battle of NFC division leaders and leaned on a solid defense and an explosive ground game to shut the Eagles down. Quarterback Caleb Williams was proud of his team, but not as proud of himself. He made his frustrations clear in the post-game presser.

“Yeah. I come in every single week. And we work our tail off as a group, and myself included. And I want to maximize every single thing. That’s why I get frustrated. That’s why my frustration comes about. Because I have such a talented group, whether it’s the whole team, really,” the quarterback said.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Dec 22, 2024 Chicago, Illinois, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Chicago Soldier Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDanielxBartelx 20241222_jhp_bd7_0002

“Special teams, defense. But speaking on offense, we have such a talented group and special group. And we’ve got guys that really care. So we can do something special for Chicago. And the frustration comes in just because you want to maximize.”

Williams didn’t play poorly, but he also wasn’t the engine of this win. He finished 17-of-36 for 154 yards, a touchdown and a pick, and added 13 yards on the ground. Not a meltdown, but not the standard he’s set for himself either. Especially on a night when the guys around him were rolling.

And roll they did. Kyle Monangai ripped off 130 yards and a score on 22 carries, and D’Andre Swift bounced back with 125 yards and a touchdown of his own. It marked the first time two Bears backs cleared 100 yards in the same game since Walter Payton and Matt Suhey pulled it off in 1985. Chicago flat-out overpowered the Eagles, outgaining them 281–87 on the ground.

When the rest of the offense is churning out numbers like that, any quarterback is going to walk off the field thinking he left something out there. Williams wasn’t sulking. He was just being self-critical. He knows this team goes as far as he can take them, and on a night when the stage was big and his teammates were humming, he expected more from himself.

But the Bears walked out with a win over a legitimate contender, and that mattered most. And Williams had some strong words about his team.

Caleb Williams on the Bears’ ‘statement’ win

When Caleb Williams was asked whether Chicago had just made a statement, he pushed that talk aside pretty quickly.

“I think every single game that we want to play and that we play it is to make a statement, and that’s just another game for us. Focus on being 1-0 each week. You know, we keep doing that, we keep focusing on what is inside, the noise inside of the building. Honestly, the statements and all of that, all of that is more of the outside noise,” the quarterback said.

He wasn’t being dismissive; that’s just how this team has operated. Williams reminded everyone that the narrative part of the job belongs to fans, analysts, and whoever wants to argue about tiers on TV. Inside the locker room, he said, the Bears are focused on cleaner football and finding new ways to win as the season winds down.

And frankly, they’ve done that as well as anyone in the league. They dropped their first two games of the season and haven’t looked back since. Chicago has ripped off five straight, nine of its last ten, and continues to keep the Packers at arm’s length in a division that hasn’t been easy for anyone this year.

The path forward isn’t complicated. Keep stacking wins. Stay ahead of Green Bay. Take the lead in the North and let the rest of the conference deal with the fact that the Bears suddenly look like a problem. A convincing win over the Eagles might grab the headlines for a day or two, but finishing atop the division will be the real statement.